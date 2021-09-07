Bro Sammy has been seen in a new video rapping his new song which is a remake of Yaw Tog's Sore

In the video, Bro Sammy was seen dressed in 'gangster' fashion as he sang along to the new song

Bro Sammy is noted for his unconventional ways of propagating the gospel through his music

Ghanaian local gospel artiste Samuel Opoku famed as Bro Sammy has transformed Yaw Tog's Sore song into his very own gospel rendition in a new video.

In the new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Bro Sammy was seen standing in the middle of a house as he performed his rendition of the popular Drill song.

Bro Sammy was heard showing off his rap skills as he combined lyrical dexterity while throwing some shade at others who have taken shots at him in the past.

Bro Sammy takes Sore to another level as he transforms it into gospel rap; video drops

Source: Instagram

The popular local gospel artiste was seen recording himself on a phone as he performed as he was seen wearing a pair of huge snow goggles.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

He was seen in the video dressed for the part as he dropped bars after bars in the song he had transformed into his own.

The gospel act was seen wearing what looked like a sweater over a pair of compartmentalized jeans while complimenting his look with what looked like a gold necklace.

In some parts of the song, Bro Sammy threw shots at veteran gospel musician Cecilia Marfo following the incident in which the latter slapped the former.

Bro Sammy indicated that Cecilia Marfo probably thought her slap was going to pull him down but it had rather propelled him to greater heights.

Speaking about musicians, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that multiple award-winning Ghanaian singer Dennis Dwamena famed as Kidi, has been spotted in a video performing for a section of his fanbase in faraway Kenya.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Kidi was seen performing on a stage when a female fan jumped onto the stage to dance.

The lady quickly rushed to the side of the singer who was barechested and started dancing with him vigorously.

Source: Yen Newspaper