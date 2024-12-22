Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh, the New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate, has been declared the winner of the Ahafo Ano North parliamentary seat following the re-collation of election results.

The Ahafo Ano North re-collation followed an order from the High Court following a dispute arising from claims of irregularities during the initial collation process.

NPP's Agyemang-Prempeh wins Ahafo Ano North parliamentary election

On December 8, 2024, ballot papers, pink sheets, and other electoral materials were destroyed during a violent protest at the Ahafo Ano North Collation Centre in Tepa due to a delay in announcing the parliamentary result.

JoyNews reported angry protesters throwing stones at the collation centre, causing much havoc.

The military intervened to restore order; however, the collation process could not continue due to the destruction of electoral materials.

The re-collation process, conducted at the Greater Accra Regional Collation Centre, validated Agyemang-Prempeh’s earlier victory, reaffirming his position as the member of Parliament-elect for the constituency.

Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh garnered 20,353 votes, whereas his opponent, the National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate, Kwasi Adusei, got 20,232 votes.

