A super-talented 'soccer star' has impressed SA with her tricks and the fancy foot skills are not the only highlight in the clip

The young lady performed the amazing stunts while dressed in a frilly dress and high-heels

Naturally, the sight of it all left Mzansi in awe and many people headed to the comments section to react

A video of a local woman doing some super impressive tricks with a soccer ball is making the rounds on social media. While her athleticism has certainly left people in awe, it's her ability to perform the cool tricks in a dress and high-heels that really has Mzansi talking.

This lady has impressed Mzansi after performing soccer tricks while wearing high-heels. Images: @Boromo_M/Twitter

, Twitter user @Boromo_M shared the clip of the talented lady.

"Haibo who’s this lady? What a talent lona yeses," he excitedly captioned the post.

In the clip, the lady can be seen bouncing the ball on her feet several times. She even lands in a squat position at some point and still catches the ball! Finally, she seals the deal by spinning the soccer ball on her finger. This lady has got all the skills in the world.

Mzansi took to the comments section sharing their excited reactions to the clip. Check out some of the comments below:

@Peronizer said:

"This one takes the cup."

@MayorOfGwas said:

"Hope she’s getting paid?? This is entertainment."

@TonyFats said:

"That shoulder-head tap is elite!!"

@ngwenya_thamie said:

"Damn."

@MacG_Original said:

"Woooow..."

Woman does #CrateChallenge in high heels, SA impressed: #BlackGirlMagic

In similar news, YEN.com.gh previously reported that an American woman has the internet in a frenzy after positively shutting down the #CrateChallenge. What's more, the beautiful lady did it all while wearing a pair of skinny high-heels.

Heading online, @kcjj_04 shared the jaw-dropping clip.

The #CrateChallenge has taken the internet by storm in recent weeks and some users remarked that they had not yet seen anyone complete the social media competition.

To win, a person must successfully scale their way through a series of platforms that have been constructed entirely out of empty crates. Which is exactly what the high-heeled beauty did!

South Africans headed to the comments section, celebrating the beautiful black woman for showing the world exactly how it should be done. One hater, however, suggested that the high heels may have given our stunner an extra advantage.

Check out some of the interesting reactions to the post below:

@oliviadion1228 said:

"I've only seen women win this lol."

@b_timerrr said:

"She got the posture and centre of balance for this one!"

@SoNinjaX said:

"She cheating cause the heels stick in the holes and balance her."

_TJSTEELER said:

"Sh*t sexy asf I need help."

@LastNameBlinks said:

"That was impressive. But I ain't get no laugh outta that lol."

@CatfishBirddog said:

"In heels is amazing. Great form, athletic and legs bent, keeping COG low. This should be in the Olympics."

@TwoMartinisPls said:

"I’m telling you, put black women in charge everywhere."

@Teddyjr919 said:

"Slow and steady wins the race."

@RealMikeyBob said:

"I don’t even understand the physics of this."

Source: Yen.com.gh