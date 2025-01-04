Vinicius Junior has broken his silence after seeing red in Real Madrid's come-from-behind win against Valencia

The reigning FIFA The Best Men's Player was sent off for shoving Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski in the neck

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has since confirmed the club's next line of action, with their star player set to miss games through suspension

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior has addressed the red card he received during his side's dramatic 2-1 triumph over Valencia at Mestalla.

The Brazilian winger took to his official X account (formerly Twitter) to express contrition while acknowledging his teammates' efforts in securing a hard-fought win.

Vinicius red card: What happened?

The 24-year-old was dismissed in the 79th minute following a heated exchange with Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.

After a seemingly innocuous tap from Dimitrievski, an agitated Vinicius retaliated with a shove to the goalkeeper's neck.

Although the contact appeared minor, Dimitrievski exaggerated the incident, drawing the referee’s attention.

A VAR review concluded the Brazilian's action constituted violent conduct, resulting in his removal from the match.

Despite the setback, Real Madrid rallied, with Luka Modric and Jude Bellingham delivering crucial late goals to secure the victory.

The result temporarily pushed Los Blancos to the top of La Liga, a point ahead of Atletico Madrid, who have a game in hand, per beIN Sports.

Vinicius breaks silence about red card incident

Reflecting on the incident and its aftermath, the reigning FIFA Men’s Best Player expressed remorse.

“Sorry and thank you, team!!!!!!” he posted on X, accompanied by victory emojis.

His apology underscored the recognition of his emotional outburst's potential impact on the team, especially in a closely contested title race.

How many games will Vinicius miss after red card?

A typical red card in La Liga carries a one-match ban.

However, disciplinary actions involving violent conduct often lead to more severe consequences, potentially sidelining Vinicius for up to three matches.

If enforced, this suspension could significantly affect Madrid’s upcoming fixtures and Ancelotti’s tactical plans.

For context, Spanish tabloid AS reports that Vinícius Jr. could face a suspension of up to four matches, contingent on how the referee’s official report categorizes the incident.

If it is deemed an act of aggression under Article 103 of the RFEF Disciplinary Code, the suspension would span four consecutive games.

Rudiger, Madrid staff pull Vinicius away from trouble

In another report by YEN.com.gh, Antonio Rudiger and Real Madrid staff were seen stepping in to de-escalate a tense situation involving Vinicius Jr.

Viral footage on social media captured the German centre-back and team personnel guiding the visibly frustrated player off the field to prevent further escalation.

Ancelotti reveals Madrid's plans after Vinicius' red card

Continuing with the Vinicius Junior red card saga, YEN.com.gh highlighted Carlo Ancelotti’s remarks on Real Madrid’s approach to the incident.

The Italian tactician noted that the clash stemmed from mutual provocation, emphasising that a more measured handling could have diffused the tension.

He also confirmed the club’s intention to appeal the decision, though he admitted the outcome remains uncertain.

