A local artist has social media buzzing after heading online to share his unique and interesting work

The painter, Ennock Mlangeni, has a real knack for adding interesting design elements to modern homes

Mzansi was left super impressed by the artist and headed to the comments section to share their reactions

A local artist has social media buzzing after heading online to share his versatile portraits. The painter, Ennock Mlangeni, specialises in creating home decor and adding a certain pizazz to already-built furniture.

Ennock Mlangeni has impressed South Africans with his wonderful works of art. Images: @ennockmartZA/Twitter

Source: UGC

, @ennockmartZA shared this uplifting message alongside pictures of his creations:

"The works of my hands. My name is Ennock Mlangeni. YOU DON'T KNOW ME YET!"

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ennock has certainly mastered the art of adding interesting design moments to the upscale homes of Mzansi. His latest portraits feature a samurai with his head down and a gladiator on the battlefield.

It's clear the artist has a thing for painting on refrigerators, designing an elegant portrait of a young lady and a cheeky looking monkey onto the tech appliances.

Mzansi really could not believe the level of talent in our backyard. Many people headed to the comments section and celebrated the young visionary.

Check out some of the interesting comments below:

@OMmotong said:

"Man you're on fire... Your work is dope bro."

@Biggzz_9 said:

"Great work but can the prices be out on the open, this DM for the price, isn’t cutting it.''

@lindelain said:

"Mighty fine art. Probably costs a million."

@PHASTARICO said:

"That fridge on the last pic is a woooooowwwwww woooooowwww wwwooo."

@Joegraffity said:

"The big leagues now..congratulations my brother..no limits."

@ThaboMayo said:

"You are the definition of art bro."

Hyperrealism: Artist shares portrait she did, internet convinced it's real

In more art news, Briefly News previously reported that a professional artist and medical illustrator has wowed the internet owing to her most real artist sketches possible.

The social media sensation, who is a medical illustration student at the University of Toronto in Canada, shared a sketch of a heart that blew the minds of all who saw the final product on Twitter.

The tweet read:

"The sketches [vs] the final."

The post shows side by side images of a heart, one midway through the design and planning process and the other with the final and complete product. The tweet attracted nearly 830 000 likes, over 130 000 retweets and close to 3 000 comments.

@sfkhanvisuals is blazing quite the trail in the field, which is a genre of painting and sculpture resembling a high-resolution photograph.

Followers schooled on mind-blowing talent

The hyperrealist style puts emphasis on details and the subjects, with artists employing additional, often subtle, pictorial elements to create the illusion of a reality which in fact either does not exist or cannot be seen by the human eye.

The artist took the opportunity to let awe-struck followers in on how she creates the daring, make-believe drawings. She wrote:

"I do a lot of planning before my drawings, but there’s no way you can accomplish hyperrealism without photo references!

"I like to collect texture references and study the colours, shapes and the way the highlights are shaped to give a sense of what kind of surface texture I’m working with (smooth vs bumpy)."

Social media abuzz as 'real' heart is examined

Briefly News has since sorted through the thousands of comments to bring readers some of the most interesting reactions to the sketch.

@RozehnalMd said:

"I understand drawing is hard but you didn't have to just plop an entire human heart onto the table like that."

@dratropin shared:

"Are you considering drawing the human brain? I’d love that! Great work."

@bookofadonai wrote:

"God, why couldn't you make me this talented?"

@gangland44 exclaimed:

"Wow! Nice drawing. That heart looks very realistic."

Source: Yen