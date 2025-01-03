Nigerian footballer Gift Orban has been spotted singing to a Shatta Wale song ahead of his move to Germany

The former KAA Gent striker has joined Bundesliga side TSG Hoffenheim in the winter transfer window

Shatta Wale returned recently performed at the Freedom Concert in Jamaica, sharing the stage with Vybz Kartel

Nigeria striker Gift Emmanuel Orban is a huge fan of Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale after he was spotted singing a song word for word from the dancehall star.

Orban, who recently joined German Bundesliga side TSG Hoffenheim, hopped onto the song, which also has Teflon Flexx on it, and enjoyed the moment on social media.

New Hoffenheim striker Gift Orban sings Shatta Wale's song in new video.

In a video shared on TikTok, Orban dances as he perfectly sings the lyrics to Secret Billionaires.

The talented forward left French giants Olympique Lyonnais to join Hoffenheim in the winter transfer window. He had joined the French outfit last season following a stellar career in Belgium with KAA Gent.

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale was in Jamaica over the weekend, where he performed on the same stage with dancehall icon Vybz Kartel. The global music star organised the Freedom Concert following his return home after years behind bars.

Shatta Wale, known in real life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah, dazzled the Jamaican crowd, performing his hit songs On God and King Already, which is a record he was featured on by the queen of RNB, Beyonce.

Orban completes Hoffenheim move

After weeks of speculation, the Nigeria striker has joined the Bundesliga outfit on a permanent deal. Orban signed a four-year deal to join Hoffenheim from Olympique Lyonnais.

"In Gift Orban, we have found exactly the fast striker with good depth that we were looking for," said Andreas Schicker, Managing Director of Sport at TSG, as quoted by the club's official website.

"Gift has repeatedly demonstrated his goal threat and his joy of playing in his previous positions, so we are convinced that his skills will give our team greater variability in attack."

The 22-year-old began his career in Nigeria with Bison FC before moving to Norway, where he starred for FC Stabaek. In his loan spell at the club, he netted 16 goals in 22 matches and was named the Young Player of the Season.

His outstanding performances earned him a move to Belgium to join KAA Gent. It was at Gent that the young forward gained global attention, scoring one of the quickest hat-tricks in European football. He scored 32 goals in 52 appearances for Gent across all competitions before Lyon came calling.

Orban had to leave Lyon as part of the club's restructuring due to financial troubles.

