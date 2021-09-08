A 20-year-old Nigerian lady, Karen Adenegan, was given a queen-like welcome at the Heathrow Airport in London after winning a medal for Britain

As talking drums were beaten to celebrate her, the lady danced on her wheelchair while some other people waved the British flag

Nigerians who reacted to the video of her welcoming said they pray their children will also achieve great things in life

A video shared by Linda Ikeji has shown the adorable moment a Nigerian lady, Karen Adenegan, was welcomed by her family and other white people at the airport after she had represented Britain at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Immediately the 20-year-old wheeled her chair into sight, there was a shout of praise as someone in the crowd said in Yoruba: "that's our child".

Many people celebrated the 20-year-old Nigerian lady. Photo source: Naomi Baker, Rob Pinney

Source: Getty Images

The 20-year-old was very happy

Moments after, talking drums were in full gear as trumpeters played tunes in praise of the athlete. While in a wheelchair, Karen danced. It was such an amazing moment to watch.

Photographers struggled to take her shots. It should be noted that she was born in Coventry in December 2000 and she won a silver medal in the Women's 800m. Nigerians have since reacted to the video of her welcome.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the many reactions below:

iamclara_gan said:

"Awwwwwww……who cut onions."

ugospunky said:

"She will never forget this love for the rest of her life."

izi_dd said:

"So proud of you. I pray one day that will be my child too, God bless you."

iam_ajebuttar7 said:

"See tears for my eye, Nigeria has lost a lot."

igbanda_1 said:

"Naija will convert anyone on a wheelchair to BANBI ALA."

beauty_touchmakeover said:

"That’s so sweet, congratulations darling."

pappy4493 said:

"Why Dem no English song for her."

Another great athlete

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a man without arms, Zheng Tao, dominated the Paralympic swimming games going on in Tokyo as he won a total number of four golds.

It was gathered that after winning the medals at the contest, he told his daughter in a video message:

“Daughter, look at me - I can swim so fast even though I don’t have arms!”

The man dominated in areas like freestyle, backstroke, and butterfly even though he lost both his arms to an electric shock as a child.

