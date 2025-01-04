Legendary Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan has revealed why the country has not won a trophy since 1982

According to Gyan, affectionately called Baby Jet, there are unseen hands that have undermined the efforts of the Black Stars

Unfortunately, the Black Stars will miss the AFCON for the first time since 2004 after finishing last in their qualifying group

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Asamoah Gyan, Ghana’s all-time leading scorer, has passionately voiced his frustrations about the country's prolonged trophy drought, attributing it to the actions of "evil people."

The former Black Stars captain made this assertion during an emotional Instagram Live session on January 2, 2025, during which he addressed various issues that have weighed heavily on his mind.

Asamoah Gyan discussed pertinent issues in an explosive rant on Instagram Live a day after New Year. Photo by Khaled Desouki.

Source: Getty Images

Asamoah Gyan reveals why Ghana can't win trophies

Reflecting on the nation’s barren run since winning the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 1982, Gyan attributed the failure to unseen forces undermining the team’s efforts.

Despite reaching the finals in 1992, 2010, and 2015, Ghana has repeatedly fallen short of reclaiming continental glory.

“There are evil people in this country; that’s why we can’t win anything because of these people," Gyan stated, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“They have tarnished Ghana’s reputation with dirt,” he lamented, further highlighting the frustration surrounding the country's inability to break the trophy jinx.

Gyan addresses key issues in explosive rant

The 39-year-old retired footballer, who came close to ending the curse in both the 2010 and 2015 AFCON finals, has faced his share of criticism over the years.

He used the platform to express discontent with how Ghanaians and some media personalities treated him, accusing them of attempting to tarnish his legacy.

Asamoah also directed sharp criticism at some of his former teammates, labelling them as "cowards," though he refrained from naming specific individuals, per Graphic Online.

His explosive remarks have sparked concern among fans and analysts alike.

Given the emotional weight of his revelations, many have called on his family and close associates to support him during this period.

Nevertheless, Baby Jet's comments add another layer to the discourse about team unity and accountability in Ghanaian football, hinting at internal dynamics that might have hampered success on the field.

Ghana: A football nation in crisis

Adding to the nation’s woes, Ghana will miss the 2025 AFCON in Morocco, marking the first time in two decades that the Black Stars will not feature in the tournament.

This absence underscores the current struggles of the once-dominant football powerhouse, raising questions about the direction of the national team.

From a footballing perspective, Ghana’s trophy drought cannot solely be attributed to external forces or personal grievances.

The nation's struggles also point to a need for systemic reforms, better infrastructure, and strategic planning.

Gyan makes serious claims about Kantamanto fire outbreak

In a separate report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Asamoah Gyan's claims regarding the fire outbreak at Kantamanto in Accra on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

The former Black Stars captain suggested a potential political link to the incident, speculating that it could involve either the NPP or the NDC based on his own reasoning.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh