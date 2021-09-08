A Nigerian architect identified as Chukwuonu David has given a piece of advice to ladies aspiring to achieve success

The chief executive officer of Davis Exotic Homes said two ladies lost well-paying jobs because their boyfriends were insecure

According to David, there are decisions boyfriends shouldn't be allowed to make for their girlfriends

He noted that if ladies allow their boyfriends to make such decisions for them, it will only dwarf their growth in life

Nigerian architect and chief executive officer of Davis Exotic Homes, Chukwuonu David, has advised ladies on the decisions they should never allow their boyfriends to make for them.

Speaking with YEN.com.gh's Tunde Ososanya, David, who is also a youth influencer and humanitarian, shared how two young ladies lost well-paying jobs because of their boyfriends.

Chukwuonu David has advised ladies to take their destiny in their own hands. Photo credit: Chukwuonu David

How a lady lost job of GHc 2,200 monthly

David said he recommended a lady to a high-profile individual who needed a chef after the coronavirus interstate restriction was lifted.

According to the entrepreneur, the lady was always advertising on her WhatsApp Story and he contacted her for the job.

In his words:

"A high profile individual needed a chef, so I contacted a lady who was always advertising on her WhatsApp Story."

The lady was offered the job and her monthly salary was GHc 2,200 with several allowances.

David said:

"Her first meal was very good. She was instantly offered a monthly salary of GHc 2,200 with several allowances. Her job was to travel around and feed the individual and his protocol team."

David said GHc 14,000 was transferred to the lady's account for foodstuffs and cooking utensils. Before she got the job, GHc 736 was the highest money she had received for a job.

The chef lost the job

According to the entrepreneur who is known for his good heart and philanthropy, the lady didn't last three days on the job because her boyfriend wasn't comfortable with her traveling with a "big man".

He said in as much as ladies really want to be in a relationship, they shouldn't stay around insecure men because this will only dwarf their growth.

Another lady has an insecure boyfriend

David said he gave a lady an opportunity to be his personal assistant since she has been persistently sending him messages that she would love to work with him.

In his words:

"While she came around I discovered her phone was bad, shoes were off and she was poorly dressed."

The entrepreneur drove the lady to a phone shop and asked her to pick her choice which he paid for. He also bought her two pairs of new shoes and gave her GHc 736 for clothes.

He said:

"I was considering her for a PA role but it didn't last 24 Hours as the boyfriend wasn't comfortable with the help from her new boss. Well, I left town the next day and that was it."

Your destiny is in your hands

David reminded ladies that their destiny is in their hands, saying unless they are married, there are some decisions lovers shouldn't be making for them.

In his words:

"Unless you are married, there are some decisions "boyfriend with I will marry you slogan" shouldn't be making for you.. Ladies, carry your life and destiny in your hands."

