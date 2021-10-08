A kind-hearted man has shared how he put smiles on the face of a hawker with a physical disability

The physically challenged man - Amos - used to sell bleach to the man's late grandmother

In a post online, the man recalled returning from the bank one day and saw Amos resting under a shed

After he approached Amos to learn about his story, he took him to KFC to have lunch

A young man who showed empathy and put smiles on the face of a hawker with a disability has recounted how he used part of his salary to have lunch with him at KFC.

In a post seen on the Facebook page of TroTro Diaries, the man's account has been shared, highlighting his quest to continue the customer-client relationship his grandmother had with the physically challenged man.

The Good Samaritan revealed his grandmother was a regular customer of the hawker - Bra Amos - though others came to her for her to buy their products.

His grandmother's reason was to help Amos to stay in business, says the man.

''Unfortunately, my grandmother has passed on to her maker, so I don't often see him around anymore,'' he said.

Meeting Amos

While on his way from the bank one day, the man recalled seeing Amos sitting quietly under a shed.

''I asked him what's wrong and if he was okay. He said he was okay and was taking a little rest before continuing hawking.

Taking Amos to KFC

''I was hungry at the time, so I asked him if he wouldn't mind having lunch with me? And he said yes. We went to the nearest KFC, which was the Dansoman Asoredanho Mataheko branch ... We enjoyed our meal very well, '' the man recalled.

The man further mentioned that he requested that Amos comes to his house anytime he goes hawking in his neighbourhood.

''I want to continue the customer-client relationship he had with my late grandma. Some Legacy needs to be continued,'' he added.

Read the full post below:

Source: Yen