Ghanaian disc jockey iPhxne DJ, has set the bar high when it comes to DJying in Ghana

The talent who is the life of the party does all he does from just his smartphone

Recently he showed off his craft in a part of Accra where revelers gathered to have fun

Ghanaian DJ iPhxne DJ, known in real life as Nai Otoo Mensah has grown to become known for his unique style of DJying with just his smartphone.

Two months ago, iPhxne DJ started what is growing to become a series of carefully curated day parties at the Luna Bar Rooftop.

The party, aptly named Casablanca is a monthly affair intended to give patrons a pleasant experience as they enjoy Ghana's iconic scenery from the skies, music and the ambiance.

iPhxne DJ raises the flag of Ghana high as he thrills party goes at Casablanca Day Party. Source: Instagram/modified by author

Source: Instagram

You don’t only get to enjoy the brilliance of just iPhxne DJ as he is ably assisted on the mic by highly sort-after hype-man Berima Seanbills.

The success of iPhxne DJ’s event cannot be under-emphasized as both editions saw a wide variety of guests including A-listers such as Wizkid, R2bees, Darkovibes and more; last month’s Casablanca Day Party was hosted by, Efya.

For anyone looking to have a great time, that is what iPhxne DJ is keen on delivering with Casablanca and with the DJ’s reputation for his incredible selection when it comes to music, you know to expect nothing but a good time.

The next Casablanca comes off on September 12, 2021.

The young disc jockey has won multiple awards and performed alongside Nigerian superstar, Wizkid.

He has been featured on many major platforms including BBC Radio to speak on his craft.

Source: Yen