Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted checking out Man United's training ground at Carrington on his first day with other teammates

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner granted an interview with former teammate Wesley Brown on the pitch

The 36-year-old has been tipped to make his debut against Newcastle when the Premier League season resumes from the international break

Cristiano Ronaldo granted an interview with former teammate Wes Brown when he was about leaving their Carrington training ground, Mirror, Man United.

The 36-year-old attended his first session in a bid to meet the requirements for United's squad against Newcastkle at the weekend.

The Portuguese striker was signed from Juventus and all is now set for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to make his debut at the Theatre of Dreams for a second time.

Cristiano Ronaldo familiarized himself with his former teammate Wes Brown after his first training session. Photo by Owen Humphreys

The Red Devils fans have been excited with the return of the Portuguese sensation and it is expected he would finally help the club win the Premier League after the Alex Ferguson era.

Ronaldo and Brown and a brief session on camera as the former defender now work with the club's official TV station.

Ronaldo's expected debut against Newcastle

CR7 said to fans on his much-anticipated debut at Old Trafford against the Toon Army:

"Well, the fans is the key of football. Now, with all the stadiums full of supporters, it’s not the same that we had one year ago, those empty stadiums.

"The fans, they are the key, and I’m so glad. The Manchester United fans, they are special, I know, I remember very well.

"I know they still sing my music which has made me feel even more happy and my commitment is to give everything on the pitch, like I did before, like I do it all the time, and try to do my best, help the team score goals, make assists, win games, and I hope to see them very, very soon."

Ronaldo and Fernandes honoured at Old Trafford

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes' paintings have been put on the wall of Man United's famous home ground Old Trafford, Manchester Evening News, The Sun.

United have used the gesture to show appreciation to Ronaldo who decide to return to the Theatre of Dreams after 11 years away from Manchester.

On his arrival, CR7 shirts have smashed records and the much-anticipated debut for Ronaldo's second coming would likely set another new record.

