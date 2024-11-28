This year's Africa Military Games has started in the capital of Nigeria, Abuja, with teams across the continent representing

A video of Ghana's military team enjoying a heated jama session has surfaced on social media

Fans thronged the comments section to obsess over the heartwarming moment

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The African Military competition in Abuja has produced several thrilling enounters since its beginning on November 18.

Nigerian soldiers elated as they join Ghanaian soldiers' jama session. Source: X/MakingofChamps

Source: Twitter

Over 500 athletes across 40 different countries including Ghana are representing in this year's edition.

The multi sports competition has also become a new opportunity for Ghana and Nigeria to rekindle their cultural rivarly.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh in which Ghana's counterpart was engaged in a heated jama session has already set the tone.

The intriguing jama session attracted scores of Nigerian miltary sports personalities who couldn't be left out of the jam.

On the sporting side, over 400 medals have been awarded, including 171 gold, 129 silver, and 122 bronze.

Nigeria is currently atop the chart list with over 150 medlas won so far. Ghana holds the fifth position with 25 medals.

Fans react to Ghana's jama session

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Ghana's jama session at the ongoing All Africa Military Games

winnie_kuu said:

"Other countries Wil b looking at them like who do they think they are 🤣"

Rampage726 wrote:

"Ghana armed forces praising God with high moral, Nigerian armed forces own na to sing toto the blow whistle pon pon pon them sabi"

user @nanayawthunder remarked:

"Jama is us and we are Jama💪"

Enyonam ♥ 🌈 noted:

"One thing about Ghana is that most of our Jama songs God is included That makes us united"

Nigeria beat Ghana to win WAFU

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Flying Eagles of Nigeria have defeated the Black Satellites of Ghana to win the WAFU Zone B U20 Championship in Lomé, Togo.

A first-half brace from Kparobo Arierhi was enough for Nigeria to lift the trophy despite a second-half consolation from Ghana's Jerry Afriyie.

Both teams went into the finals, and their place at next year's Africa U20 Cup of Nations was secured.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh