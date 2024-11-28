Galatasaray are interested in Ghana and Olympique Lyonnais forward Ernest Nuamah ahead of the winter window

The Black Stars forward is one of many players set to be offloaded by the French giants due to financial struggles

Nuamah joined Lyon on a permanent deal in the summer transfer window from RWD Moleenbeck

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Turkish giants Galatasaray are set to make a move for Ghanaian winger Ernest Nuamah ahead of the winter transfer window.

The Black Stars forward is one of many players Olympique Lyonnais are ready to sell to avoid relegation due to their financial crisis.

Galatasaray prepares an offer for Ghana winger Ernest Nuamah ahead of the winter transfer window. Photo: Ian MacNicol/ Kristian Skeie.

Source: Getty Images

According to Turkish media outlet Takvim, Galatasaray are preparing an offer of 10 million Euros for the winger, an amount the French outfit is expected to accept.

Nuamah's current market value is around 18 million Euros, but due to the financial situation of Lyon, they could be forced to accept a good deal.

Meanwhile, Nuamah has been on Galatasaray's radar since his days with Danish outfit FC Nordsjaelland, but he decided to join RWD Moleenbeck before he was sent on loan to the French side.

His loan move was made a permanent one in the summer transfer window.

However, he almost left to join Fulham after the club pushed for a move to the Premier League.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future at the club, Nuamah has made 11 appearances across all competitions, delivering an assist, per Transfermarkt.

Nuamah and top Lyon stars set to leave in January

The 21-year-old is among several players the club is looking to offload in the winter transfer window.

According to L'Equipe, Nuamah, Gift Orban, Wilfried Zaha, Said Benrahma, Maxence Caqueret, and maybe even Sael Kumbedi will be shipped out in January.

Lyon have been provisionally relegated to Ligue 2 until they can meet the financial requirements of the French league.

Seidu ruled out for the rest of the season

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Black Stars defender Alidu Seidu will miss the rest of the season after picking up an injury while playing for Stade Rennais in the Ligue 1 game against Lille.

The Ghana international landed awkwardly in the 18th minute of the match, tearing the anterior cruciate ligaments in his left knee.

Seidu, who had missed the final Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Niger due to a knock, will be out for six to nine months.

Source: YEN.com.gh