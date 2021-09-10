Lionel Messi scored a beauty in Argentina's 3-0 victory over Bolivia as the race to Qatar 2022 hots up

The forward nutmegged an opponent before launching a curly ball straight into the right corner of the post

The six-time Ballon winner has now broken Pele's longstanding international goals record after his hattrick

Lionel Messi recorded his 55th career hattrick in style after powering Argentina to a 3-0 win triumph Bolivia in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday, September 10.

The 34-year-old who helped La Albiceleste win their first silverware since the 90s also broke legendary Pele's international goals record during the game.

He now has 79 goals - two more than the Brazilian great as he sits at the summit of the South America's goals record chart.

Lionel Messi celebrating his milestone after goals against Bolivia during World Cup qualifier this morning. Photo by JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI/POOL/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner grabbed the opener in the 14th minute before completing the hattrick in the 64th and 88th minutes respectively.

However, the opener was the best from the Barcelona icon in the game after curling the ball into the left corner of the post from outside the 18-yard box as reported by Sport Bible.

This was after he had nutmegged one of the Bolivian stars after receiving the ball before making the audacious move that led to the opening goal of the encounter.

Top 3 highest goals scorers in South America

Messi now tops the chart with 79 goals while Pele comes second with 77 goals and Neymar now has 68 goals to his credit at the international stage.

The 34-year-old and his teammates also had the chance to celebrate the Copa America title they won in July 2021 with their fans in Buenos Aires.

How Lionel Messi scored hattrick vs Bolivia

Source: Yen Newspaper