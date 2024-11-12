Comedienne Afua Schwarzenegger on her TikTok Live noted that she had photos from media personality MzGee's secret baby shower

She called out the interim host of United SHowbiz Empress Gifty, and producer of the show, Fada Dickson, for not discussing the baby shower on the Saturday, November 9, 2024, edition of the show

The video was met with mixed reactions from social media users who shared their opinions in the comments

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Comedienne Afua Schwarzenegger has alleged that seasoned media personality MzGee was with child and that she held a secret baby shower in America.

Afia Schwar alleges that MzGee had a baby shower in the US, drops details. Image Credit: @queenafiaschwarzenegger and @iammzgee

Source: Instagram

Afia Schwar speaks about MzGee's baby shower

On her TikTok Live, Afia Schwar noted that photos and videos from MzGee's baby shower were not public because phones were not allowed at the event.

Sharing more details on her TikTok Live, the controversial comedienne noted that the baby shower took place in Columbus, Ohio, in the US and that she had some photos.

The former Afia Schwarzenegger reality TV star was concerned about why United Showbiz, which MzGee hosts, did not discuss the secret baby shower on Saturday, November 9, 2024.

She asked why gospel singer Empress Gifty, the interim host and producer of the show Fada Dickson, would keep MzGee's baby shower a secret.

"They noted that the pictures would not be released until MzGee had given birth," she said.

The mother of three expressed disappointment in the guests who attended the baby shower, saying that because of rice and oil, they allowed their phones to be confiscated.

She encouraged her followers to wear special high-technology glasses with cameras incorporated in them. She noted that she found out about that technology from TikTok.

"If anybody triggers me, I will release the pictures. I have not release them out of respect for my husband but I can release them anytime," she said.

Afia Schwarzenegger speaks about MzGee's pregnancy.

Reactions to Afia Schwar's video

The opinions of social media users on the video are below:

M’adjoa said:

"Oh she’s married to Raymond Acquah of joy fm"

Xtra💎🌼said:

"So what are we supposed to do with this information?😏"

boatemahpapabi said:

"Bayifo). Mzgee I protect you with the blood of Jesus"

username Ama onuaye said:

"wei how can someone's way of life bother you so much."

Schatz said:

"N so, Tracy also did de same thing or, jealousy"

EVERGREEN ❤️🙏🏿 said:

"So where is your own husband’s picture 😏"

Maali drops gorgeous pregnancy photos

YEN.com.gh reported that Maali, Shatta Wale's baby mama, dropped pregnancy photos in readiness to welcome their child to the world.

She dropped photos of her slaying in two different outfits, beautiful frontal lace wigs and flawless makeup.

Many social media followers talked about how gorgeous she looked in the photos as they complimented her looks.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh