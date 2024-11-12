The Supreme Court has ruled against Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin’s decision to declare four parliamentary seats vacant, granting a legal victory to Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

The seven-member panel delivered a 5-2 majority decision in favour of Afenyo-Markin.

Chief Justice Torkornoo said the full judgment will be provided later.

Bagbin had declared the seats for Fomena, Amenfi Central, Suhum, and Agona West vacant because their representatives in Parliament are contesting the 2024 election on a different ticket.

He had cited Article 97(1)(g) of the constitution, which guards against cross-carpeting.

Bagbin also followed the precedent set by immediate-past Speaker of Parliament Aaron Mike Oquaye, who declared the seat of the Fomena MP vacant in 2020 under similar circumstances without any legal pushback.

But Afenyo-Markin challenged this interpretation and argued that Bagbin had exceeded his authority by bypassing judicial review and denying the possibility of by-elections in the affected constituencies.

His challenge led to the Supreme Court previously staying the process.

Bagbin did not submit a defence in the case and has offered no formal reason.

The Supreme Court dismissed his earlier application to overturn its ruling, suspending his declaration of the four parliamentary seats as vacant.

The impasse has had a negative impact on Parliament, with the Majority side boycotting the last two sittings.

Worry over Bagbin's declaration

YENcom.gh reported that law professor Stephen Kwaku Asare believes Bagbin's declaration set a bad precedent in Ghana’s parliament.

He feared that it could be used to stifle parliamentarians as they plan their political futures.

He argued that Bagbin had misapplied the provision of Article 97(1)(g) of the 1992 constitution and also claimed he misinterpreted what the law was intended to achieve, disagreeing with the rationale for his decision.

