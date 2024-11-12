A massive fire gutted a major furniture warehouse along Accra’s Spintex Road on Monday night.

The fire destroyed the entire structure and resulted in severe losses.

The fire service says it took three hours to control the fire. Source: Ghana National Fire Service

The fire service said the fire started around 9 p.m., prompting a response from the Kasapreko Command.

The service prevented the fire from spreading to adjacent warehouses.

The warehouse reportedly contained highly flammable materials, including foam and upholstery products, which intensified the flames and made firefighting more challenging.

In a Facebook livestream, Alex King Nartey, Public Relations Officer of the GNFS Public Affairs Department, described the challenges posed by the fire and highlighted the coordinated efforts of firefighters to prevent a larger disaster.

After almost a gruelling three-hour battle, the combined team successfully extinguished the fire around 11:30 p.m.

Fire claims four lives at Kpone Kokompe

Four persons, including a 14-year-old girl, died in a fire at Kpone Kokompe on Friday, September 13.

According to the fire service, the fire also engulfed 10 wooden structures and destroyed personal belongings.

The Ghana National Fire Service has expressed its condolences to the bereaved families following the incident.

Ghana Fire Service officers at Dansoman attacked

YEN.com.gh reported that some residents of Dansoman Roundabout near Zodiac in Accra attacked fire service personnel responding to a fire incident.

Ghana Fire Service PRO Alex King Nartey said action would be taken against such areas.

The Ghana National Fire Service has previously complained about increasing attacks on firefighters.

The Ghana National Fire Service plans earlier said it planned to blacklist certain areas due to increasing attacks on firefighters.

