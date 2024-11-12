The Rawlings family and his foundation have marked the passing of former president Jerry John Rawlings

The family said Rawlings was an example of African patriotic leadership that was committed to everyday people

The former president died on Thursday, November 12, 2020, after reported complications from COVID-19

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The Jerry John Rawlings' family and The Rawlings Foundation have marked the fourth anniversary of his passing.

In a tribute, the family and the foundation paid homage to the late former president, describing him as a warm soul who dedicated his life to the masses.

JJ Rawlings' family and his namesake foundation pay homage to the late Ghanaian president in a moving tribute.

Source: Getty Images

In a statement, the family and the foundation said he was a committed leader and an example of patriotic African leadership.

"As we reflect on his legacy, we recognise the profound impact JJ Rawlings has had on Ghana's socio-economic recovery, Her growth and development. Duty-bound to the cause of social justice throughout his life, Jerry John Rawlings has indeed left an indelible mark in Ghana, and Africa. His courage to stand against injustice, and his strength to stand against the exploitation of our human and natural resources continues to be an inspiration on the continent of Africa."

Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12, 2020, after reportedly suffering complications from COVID-19.

He died less than a month after burying his mother, Victoria Agbotui.

He left behind his wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman, and four children - Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Yaa Asantewaa Rawlings, Amina Rawlings, and Kimathi Rawlings.

He was a former Ghanaian military leader who ruled the country from 1981 to 1992 as its Head of State.

Rawlings would later serve as the then democratically elected President of Ghana between 1992 and 2000, after ruling as a military leader from December 31, 1981.

JJ Rawlings' daughter Zenator laments NDC isolation

YEN.com.gh reported that Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings recounted alleged abuse she has faced within the NDC.

The Korle Klottey MP said some of the executives within the party disliked her and were working against her.

Agyeman-Rawlings said she has never had preferential treatment despite being the party’s founder’s daughter.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh