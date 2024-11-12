Black Stars coach Otto Addo led eight players on the first day of training ahead of the AFCON qualifiers

The Black Stars are preparing for the games against Angola in Luanda and Niger in Accra in the final Group F matches

Ghana is on the brink of missing the tournament in Morocco following a winless run in four matches

The Black Stars have opened camp ahead of the final round of games in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Only eight players reported on the first day of training with the rest expected to arrive on Tuesday as preparations continue for the games against Angola and Niger.

Ghana's preparations has been hampered by injuries after eight players pulled out of the squad for the crucial matches.

Eight players report for first day of training as Black Stars prepare for AFCON qualifiers. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars.

Source: Twitter

In a video shared on social media, eight players led by West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus reported to camp with coach Otto Addo taking them through some routine drills.

Meanwhile, the coach has handed late invites to six players including Osman Bukari and Amankwah Forson as replacements for the injured stars.

The Black Stars will hold a morning and afternoon training session in Accra on Tuesday before leaving for Luanda on Wednesday.

Ghana will take on Angola on Friday, November 15, 2024, with the hopes of securing their first win in the qualifiers.

Three days later the Black Stars will end their qualifiers with a game against Niger in Accra.

Black Stars hang on slim hopes

It looks realistically impossible for the senior national team to qualify for the tournament in Morocco.

However, mathematically, there is still the possibility of reaching the tournament.

The Black Stars would have to beat Angola and Niger and hope Sudan loses their final two games against Niger and Angola.

Sudan only needs a point to secure second place in Group F of the qualifiers, per ESPN.

Togolese West Ham fan meets Kudus

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that a West Ham United fan from Togo travelled from Lome to Accra to meet Mohammed Kudus, one of the club's icons.

Kudus arrived in Ghana on Sunday as preparations began for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and Niger.

The suspended forward joined seven of his other Black Stars teammates for training on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh