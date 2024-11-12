The Electoral Commission has stated that it would maintain the original ballot order for the 2024 presidential election

The death of the Ghana Freedom Party's presidential candidate, Akua Donkor, led to concerns about the ballot positioning

The Electoral Commission previously suspended the printing of presidential ballot papers for the 2024 election as a result

The Electoral Commission will maintain the original ballot order for the 2024 presidential election following the recent disqualification of the Ghana Freedom Party's new presidential aspirant.

The commission's chairperson, Jean Mensa, announced this at an Inter-Party Advisory Committee meeting on Tuesday, November 12.

Philip Appiah Kubi, the Ghana Freedom Party candidate, is disqualified by the Electoral Commission. Source: Electoral Commission of Ghana/Madam Akua Donkor

Source: Facebook

Mensa said the Ghana Freedom Party candidate's disqualification did not necessitate any changes to the ballot structure and stated that ballot printing is 90% complete.

The Electoral Commission suspended the printing of presidential ballot papers for the 2024 election because of the vacancy at the Ghana Freedom Party.

Mensa assured that EC’s preparations are progressing on schedule, ensuring that election materials will be ready well before voting day.

Philip Appiah Kubi was nominated as a replacement for the late Akua Donkor.

She was set to make her fourth attempt to be president and had picked number three on the presidential ballot paper.

Kubi, however, was reportedly disqualified because of some irregularities in his nomination.

According to the commission, despite allowing the party to correct the discrepancies, certain errors could not be overlooked.

The Electoral Commission suspended the printing of presidential ballot papers for the 2024 election because of the vacancy at the Ghana Freedom Party.

More about Akua Donkor's passing

YEN.com.gh also reported that Donkor died on October 28 after being hospitalised. Kubi told the media that she had been unwell in the days leading up to her death.

Her daughter also noted that she had complained of breathing difficulties during her fatal illness, which led to her being taken in at the Nsawam Government Hospital.

When Donkor's condition did not improve, she was referred to the Ridge Hospital in Accra early on October 28, where she eventually passed in the intensive care unit.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh