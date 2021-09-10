Gilbert Atandoh is a Ghanaian creative known for drawing famous personalities

The student of Mankessim MA. ''A'' School has showcased his recent works of Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, and Fameye in a recent interview

Atandoh also displayed drawings of the legendary Bob Marley and Cristiano Ronaldo

Gilbert Atandoh, a student at Mankessim MA. ''A'' School in the Central Region, has showcased his stunning drawings of famous Ghanaian personalities.

The talented student displayed works of acclaimed Ghanaian musicians such as Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, KiDi, Famaye, Kwesi Arthur, Akwaboah Jnr, as well as drawings of the legendary Bob Marley and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking in an interview on Range Media, Gilbert Atandoh proudly displayed his works, as he indicated that he can draw anybody once the person takes a seat for him.

Ghanaian Student Shows off Stunning Drawings of Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Other Top GH Celebs in Video Photo credit: crabbimedia

He disclosed that the highest he has charged from a client is GHc100.

Emerging into the limelight

Gilbert Atandoh emerged into the limelight following his adorable artworks of the late Ebony Reigns and later followed with another mind-blowing drawing of Ghanaian highlife musician, KiDi.

The exceptionally creative teen’s drawing made national waves, gaining support from the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman Constituency, Hon Ekow Hayford, who was murdered on October 9, 2020.

Atandoh's number one fan, Fredrick Mensah, a teacher at Mankessim M/A "A" School, has been exhibiting every single drawing of his pupil on social media, as part of efforts to showcase him as a creative genius.

Watch his video below:

