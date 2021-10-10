This week started off on a good note with many people looking forward to receiving updates from their favourite celebs and other personalities.

The highlight of the week in terms of politics was the birthday of Vice President Dr Mahamamudu Bawumia who chalked 58 years days ago.

On the foreign front, Nigerian star Jim Iyke, tried his hands and taste buds at Ghanaian dish - fufu with lights soup. Jamaican musician Popcaan also decided to eat Ga Kenkey with his friends.

In the world of education, rapper Yaw Tog completed Opoku Ware Senior High School after writing his last West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). Also, a young Ghanaian student built an excavator fueled by water.

Here are the highlights and top stories for the week.

1. Sarfoa is Ghana's Most Beautiful

Benedicta Sarfoa Asamoah, representing the Ashanti Region, was crowned the winner of the 2021 Ghana's Most Beautiful show.

She was mentioned as the winner at the grand finale that came off at the National Theatre in Accra on October 3, 2021.

2. Jim Iyke struggles to eat fufu in Ghana

Popular Nigerian actor, Jim Iyke, got Ghanaians reacting over a video of him eating fufu and light soup in Ghana.

Jim Iyke was seen with the bowl of fufu and plenty of meat and fish before him and though he was obviously enjoying the food, he struggled to cut the fufu with his hand the Ghanaian way.

3. Yaw Tog is now a graduate

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Thorsten Owusu Gyimah famed as Yaw Tog, has successfully completed Opoku Ware Senior High School after writing his last WASSCE paper within the week.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Yaw Tog was seen hugging fellow young singer Malcom Nuna after he left the exam hall.

4. Innovative SHS student builds an excavator that is fueled with just water

A brilliant Ghanaian student known as Essifie Abraham was reported to be the first African to build an excavator that uses water as a power source.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on a YouTube channel called High Schools Africa, Essilfie, a student of Takoradi Technical Institute, revealed that he used cardboard, rubber tubes and water for his excavator.

5. Pregnancy photo challenge

A trend that went viral on social media showed mothers sharing photos of how pregnancy changed their looks.

The photos are being shared with the hashtags #PregnancyWill HumbleYou and #PregnancyHumbledMe.

6. Brilliant student turns into bricklayer over financial difficulties

A Ghanaian student, Bonfil Bornege Kobina, who scored 7As in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), had to resort to working at a block factory to make a living.

The Ofori Panin Senior High School alumnus in the Eastern Region of Ghana couldn't further his education after completing school in 2019 due to financial constraints.

7. Diana Hamilton crowned Artiste of The Year at Ghana Music Awards UK

The fifth edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK came off at the plush Royal Regency in the United Kingdom, Saturday, October 9, 2021.

The event witnessed thrilling performances from notable Ghanaian artistes such as rapper Medikal, Fameye, Kweku Darlington, Kofi Jamar, Gyakie, Mzbel, and many others.

Diana Hamilton won the coveted Artiste of The Year accolade.

Source: Yen.com.gh