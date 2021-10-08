A Ghanaian pupil, Prince Kwodwo Antwi of the Abeka 3 Basic School in Accra, has been given a full scholarship by Ashesi University

The 12-year-old boy gained traction after a video of him building a wooden toy car from scratch emerged on social media

Antwi was captured on camera by Asiedua, who shared the video on her Twitter page

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A talented Ghanaian pupil, Prince Kwodwo Antwi of the Abeka 3 Basic School in Accra, has been given a full scholarship by Ashesi University.

The pre-teenager first gained traction after a video showing him cutting and fitting together separate wooden parts to build a toy car emerged on social media.

Antwi, aged 12, was captured on camera by Asiedua, who later shared it on her Twitter page, which raked in thousands of views.

Talented 12-year-old Gh Student Who Built a Wooden Toy Car Gets Scholarship from Ashesi University Photo credit: @_favouritesmile

Source: Twitter

New development

In a post updating her followers, Asiedua shared that Antwi has been given a full scholarship by Ashesi University to be trained in certain modules with Asustem Robotics, a STEM educator in Ghana.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

''Y’all [you all] @Ashesi reached out to help after seeing this tweet! Prince has been given a full scholarship to be trained in certain modules with Asustem Robotics, a STEM educator in Ghana. He’ll be monitored by staff at Ashesi University and my team @FTFGhana. My heart is so full,'' she said.

Ghanaian Innovator Builds Bikes from Scrap Metals that Use Fuel

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Sumaila has risen from humble beginnings to become the founder of Ibrahim Spider, building bikes that run on oil mix with gasoline.

His small venture aims to solve a social problem for persons living with physical disabilities.

As a child, Sumaila had always wanted to be part of the people providing solutions in Ghana's automobile industry.

Gh Man Behind the Snack Brand Sparkxx Foods & Beverages

Also, Derrick Yiiyi Annoh, a Ghanaian entrepreneur and business owner, is the brain behind the popular snack brand, Sparkxx Foods & Beverages, a company that produces flavoured packaged chips.

Annoh's quest to leave a legacy and memorial in the sands of time stoked his passion to start his business from his mother's kitchen with a team of trusted friends.

Though he had mouthwatering offers after graduating with a degree in Psychology from the University of Ghana, he turned down the offers to start small in 2017, he said. And gradually made his way up to success.

Source: Yen