US-born Ghanaian judge, Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong, has been nominated to serve as a judge on the US District Court for the Central District of California, Asaase Radio reports.

Judge Frimpong was nominated by US President Joe Biden and will hold a seat on the District Court for the Central District of California if confirmed.

She will make history as the only Black woman serving in any of California’s four Federal District Courts and one of only eight across the entire United States.

Maame Frimpong: US-born Ghanaian Nominated as Judge of Central District Court of California Image: Asaase Radio

Source: Instagram

About Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong

Born to Ghanaian immigrants in the United States, Frimpong graduated from Vivian Webb School as valedictorian of her class. She later graduated from Harvard University and went on to earn her law degree from Yale.

Frimpong started her legal career in a clerkship with a judge on the federal court of appeals. She worked at an international law firm and then served in the Justice Department, where she took on roles under Attorney General, Eric Holder and Associate Attorney General, Tony West during President Obama's administration, said webb.myschoolapp.com.

She has practised in numerous areas of the law, including white-collar crime, immigration, civil rights, environmental protection, and consumer protection.

However, serving on the Los Angeles County Superior Court has been the highlight of Frimpong's illustrious career.

