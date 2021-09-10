Couple Married for 22 Years Die of COVID-19 Hours Apart, Leave Behind 7 Children

Two lovebirds who met aged 14 tragically passed away hours apart, leaving behind seven children

Troy Greene was hospitalised with COVID-19 a day after his wife, Charletta

Her condition worsened, and when she passed away, Troy could not bear the pain

A husband and his wife, both 44 years old, died hours apart after contracting COVID-19.

Troy and Charletta Green passed away hours apart after contracting COVID-19. Photos: Fox 2.

Source: UGC

Troy and Charletta Green, who met when they were 14 years old, were thousands of kilometres apart when they succumbed to the virus, leaving behind seven children.

According to Fox 2, the lovebirds lost their lives earlier in the week, leaving behind the kids aged between 10 and 23.

Family trip

Narrating the onset of the tragedy, Troy's sister Tiki Green said they had planned a family trip to Florida in August, but Troy stayed home as he was not feeling well.

Two days after arriving in Florida, Charletta fell ill and was hospitalised with Covid-19.

Troy was admitted to hospital with Covid-19 a day later, and their anniversary found them in the ICU.

Tragedy strikes

While Troy’s condition improved, Charletta got worse as her lungs were damaged.

She passed away, and when Troy learned about it, he could not take it. He started having chest pain and died hours later.

According to Tiki, the couple had considered getting Covid-19 vaccines but contracted the virus before getting around to doing it. She further urged other people to get the vaccine.

A fundraiser was started for Troy and Charletta Green's family. Photo: Fox 2.

Source: UGC

Tiki said they are trying to get help for the children.

"We’re just telling them that we are here, we love them and we’re going to support them as much as we can," she said.

Tiki has started a GoFundMe page for the family, and they have thus far raised over KSh 75,000 of their KSh 820,000 target.

Source: Yen News