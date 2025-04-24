Founder of Bills Credit Microfinance, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, has gone viral with his designer shoes on Instagram

The millionaire was photographed wearing a black ensemble and an expensive pair of shoes for his latest photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Richard Nii Armah Quaye's outfit and gold jewellery online

Richard Nii Armah Quaye, the founder of Bills Credit Microfinance, has gained recognition as a prominent businessman in Ghana known for his stylish persona.

Recently, he made headlines with his opulent birthday celebration and was seen relaxing in his private jet.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye flaunts GH¢13,000 Gucci shoes on Instagram. Photo credit: @richardniiarmahquaye.

For a recent private meeting, Richard Nii Armah Quaye opted for a sophisticated look, wearing a black short-sleeve kaftan paired with matching trousers.

He accentuated his outfit with gold bracelets, an upscale wristwatch, and a fashionable ring, completing his ensemble with black sunglasses and eye-catching Gucci shoes valued at GH¢13,000.

Richard Quaye flaunts his designer shoes

Some social media users have commented on Richard Nii Armah Quaye's designer shoes on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Jaydenkwans stated:

"Made in Ghana and trending worldwide. Nothing but GREATNESS! 🔥."

Ritloveabesequayson stated:

"I have a dream, I will build my dream and live my dream …. So help me God."

Adeparashleen stated:

"May our destiny helpers locate us 🙏🏻😔."

kwabenabad66 stated:

"What's poverty 😔😭....."

edson. Augustine stated:

"Boss🔥."

Jreermsafi stated:

"I am the richest among Tanzanian people. I follow you so much. I want to one day be like you."

Queenfay777 stated:

"Altitude may measure height, but mindset defines depth🔥."

bi.smark219 stated:

"He is a Handsome man😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️."

Emmanuel Ayim stated:

"You dey resemble Dr Osei Kwame Despite Osei."

n_y_smith stated:

"Long life with more money 💰 👏."

Richard Quaye invests in thirty businesses

Beyond his fashion sense, Richard Nii Armah Quaye has made significant contributions to the business landscape in Ghana.

He has invested in a variety of established businesses and emerging start-ups, demonstrating a keen ability to evaluate a company's potential for success, particularly during its critical first year.

In an exclusive interview with Bola Ray, he expressed his dedication to nurturing aspiring entrepreneurs, inviting them to present their business concepts at his office for potential financial support.

The Instagram video of Tigon Creatives is below:

Richard Quaye's sister rocks a stylish outfit

Ghanaian millionaire Richard Nii Armah Quaye's younger sister, Abigail Quartey, was the focus of attention at his fortieth birthday celebration.

As a Human Resource manager at Bills Credit Microfinance, she captured attention at the event, donning a stylish long-sleeve gown that showcased her elegance.

Her choice of a structured corseted gown and chic high heels, along with a Barbie-inspired hairstyle, further enhanced her radiant appearance at the star-studded birthday party.

The Instagram video of Richard Nii Armah Quaye's sister dancing is below:

Richard Quaye launches new headphones

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Richard Nii Armah Quaye, who has invested in Ghanaian musician Richie Mensah's businesses all these years.

The business partners have launched a new headphone targeted at the youth and music lovers worldwide.

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful video of the headphones circulating on Instagram.

