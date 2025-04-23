Premier League side Arsenal are reportedly set to renew the contract of Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey

With Partey's current deal to expire in June 2025 and the club delaying negotiations, he was expected to leave this summer

But after a series of impressive displays, especially against Real Madrid, Arsenal are ready to extend the 31-year-old's stay in London

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Arsenal have initiated discussions with Thomas Partey regarding a contract extension, aiming to secure the Ghanaian midfielder's services beyond the expiration of his current deal at the end of the season.

Once widely tipped for a summer departure, Partey’s resurgence has prompted a shift in the club’s stance.

Arsenal are reportedly ready to renew Thomas Partey's contract. Photo by David Price.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal to renew Partey's deal

According to The Athletic, his recent performances have not only reasserted his influence within the squad but also convinced Mikel Arteta and decision-makers to explore terms for a new agreement.

With his contract running out in a few months, talks are said to be progressing toward either a two-year renewal or a shorter arrangement of one year with the option to extend by an additional season.

The 31-year-old, who joined the Gunners from Atletico Madrid in 2020, is said to be happy with life in North London.

Aside from that, Partey is content with the sporting project at the Emirates, while his family has embraced life in the English capital.

Will Thomas Partey leave Arsenal?

Although the preference remains to continue with Arsenal, the Black Stars midfielder is reportedly keeping his options open should negotiations not yield a suitable outcome.

Thomas Partey has been a key cog in Mikel Arteta's set-up since arriving from Atletico Madrid. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

A potential return to Atletico Madrid has surfaced, with his former club believed to be monitoring the situation.

In a twist, current La Liga frontrunners FC Barcelona are also said to be exploring a move for the Krobo Odumase-born midfield linchpin.

Partey's stint with Arsenal

Throughout his time at Arsenal, Partey has played a pivotal role in anchoring the midfield, often acting as the conduit between defence and attack.

His reading of the game, ability to break lines with progressive passing, and positional discipline have been key assets for Arteta, although his contributions have occasionally been disrupted by injury.

This season, the Ghana international has featured in 46 matches across all competitions, contributing four goals and three assists, per data from Transfermarkt.

What lies ahead

Despite his growing importance, Partey will be unavailable for Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League semi-final first-leg showdown at the Emirates, having picked up a needless booking during the dramatic quarter-final clash with Real Madrid.

His absence will be felt in the heart of midfield, particularly given his experience and tactical awareness on the European stage.

However, he remains eligible to return for the decisive second leg on May 7 in Paris.

Partey's Arsenal will aim to reach their first Champions League final since 2006, a campaign that ended in heartbreak against none other than Barcelona.

Asamoah Gyan weighs in on Partey's future

In a separate report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Asamoah Gyan has called on Arsenal to move quickly in tying down Thomas Partey to a new deal.

The former Black Stars captain believes the midfield enforcer has earned an extension, warning that any hesitation from the Gunners could backfire in the future.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh