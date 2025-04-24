Unseen footage shows just how carefully Jude Bellingham is managing his ongoing shoulder injury

The Real Madrid star has avoided surgery so far, opting instead to play through the pain

Despite the discomfort, he continues to feature regularly, though concerns over long-term damage are growing

Jude Bellingham’s fitness has become a major concern for Real Madrid fans after footage from their recent 1-0 win over Getafe showed the midfielder clearly trying to protect a long-standing shoulder injury.

Now in his second season at the Bernabéu, the 21-year-old continues to shine, with 26 goal contributions in 46 appearances across all competitions this season.

Jude Bellingham hasn't missed any matches this term due to his shoulder issue

Source: Getty Images

Bellingham’s exceptional form helped Real Madrid secure a La Liga and Champions League double in 2023/24, but with both trophies looking out of reach this year, injury fears could further derail his season.

Recurring shoulder issues, which plagued his time at Borussia Dortmund, appear to be catching up with him, raising the possibility of surgery as the only long-term solution.

A familiar injury returns

The shoulder injury in question dates back to November 2023, when Bellingham dislocated it during a 0-0 draw with Rayo Vallecano. He played through the pain but subsequently missed two matches for Real Madrid and England’s final Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Reports from talkSPORT at the time suggested surgery was likely, but a decision was made to delay it so he could remain available for international duty this summer.

That gamble now appears to be backfiring, with the midfielder once again requiring heavy strapping to manage the issue.

Strapping makes a comeback

Footage from the Getafe clash captured a moment where a Real Madrid medic took over a minute to fully strap Bellingham’s shoulder before he entered the pitch.

The England international had previously stopped wearing the support, claiming it affected his breathing and restricted his movement on the pitch.

However, renewed discomfort has forced him to return to using the strap, potentially signaling that the condition has worsened.

Jude Bellingham's shoulder was heavily strapped during Real's win over Getafe. Photo: @itsjudithworld.

Source: Twitter

With the end of the season fast approaching, club officials may soon be forced to decide whether surgery is unavoidable.

Major fixtures complicate surgery plans

The decision on surgery could be complicated by Real Madrid’s busy schedule, especially with the revamped Club World Cup set to begin in June.

Although previously dismissed as a minor competition by many European clubs, the expanded format has increased its importance.

Whether Real Madrid view it as a priority remains unclear — but Bellingham will no doubt want the issue resolved ahead of what could be his first World Cup with England in the USA and Mexico next summer.

Camavinga suffers injury

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid have been dealt a crushing blow ahead of their biggest domestic fixture of the season.

The club has officially confirmed that Eduardo Camavinga has suffered a complete tear of his left adductor, ruling him out for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh