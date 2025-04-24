Industrious Ghanaian Woman With Large Cow Farm Searches For Love On TikTok, Ghanaians React
- A Ghanaian woman who owns a cow farm has opened up about her desire to settle with a loving, caring and hardworking man
- In a TikTok video, she described her kind of man, emphasising that he should be ready to help her rare the animals
- Netizens who saw her video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, as some expressed interest, while others advised her on what to do
An industrious Ghanaian woman who owns a large cow farm is single and searching. In a video, he opened up about her desire to settle with a hardworking man who would help her manage her cow.
The woman, identified as Sarah Owusu, claims she owns all the cows on the farm. According to her video, she inherited them from her father when he passed away.
Sarah indicated that she was ready to settle but had not found the right man yet. Consequently, she was informing serious men who are searching for life partners to bring in their proposals.
Speaking on her type of man, the woman indicated that she preferred a man with huge muscles so that he can help her on the farm.
The woman indicated that any man who would express interest in her and would agree to settle with her would have a good life since they would enjoy all the earnings from the animal farm together, with their kids.
Watch the video of the woman below:
Netizens react to Sarah's video
Ebenezer
Are you looking for a husband or a cowboy 🙆♂️😂😂
13h agoReply
116
View 47 replies
Aduanaba_kofi darkwa
Am interested, Mr Darkwah 0241143472
19h agoReply
29
View 30 replies
Chris
Madam you can’t turn me to Fulani because of marriage 🤨
31m agoReply
0
skubi
This one derr!! On less a Fulani oo
13h agoReply
30
View 14 replies
user226326579928
which part of ghana do you come from?
18h agoReply
7
View 5 replies
adujoseph54
Madam as for your business de333 you deserve a Fulani man so go to Mali and search for one
41m agoReply
1
View 2 replies
🌹𝓚𝓮𝓵𝓵𝔂 𝓫𝓪𝓫𝔂🎀🛍️💕
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂can’t laugh alone
1h agoReply
3
Queen Essie
the fake man will come and steal everything from you.
52m agoReply
2
Toffic Bawa
is nice work
13m agoReply
0
curtis _ Muller
If only u will agree for us to sell them 😁
18h agoReply
71
View 18 replies
wiase
I am really interested.i am DD from Accra-Madina areas 0249820650
11h agoReply
5
View 2 replies
ICE BERG GH
i like it
57m agoReply
1
PAPA BENZ
Am there for you okay,🔥🔥
3m agoReply
1
Zakari Fisikal
Go t0 Benin 🇧🇯, there are a lot of Fulani hansom men there
8h agoReply
7
View 5 replies
nana k
am interested dear 0548253767
15h agoReply
5
View 2 replies
AB SAAKA
If only you will agree for us to sell them for different business
17h agoReply
7
View 1 reply
Jackson
Sarah Sarah 😂
4h agoReply
1
Ibrahim Mumuni
I am interested.this is my number 0243543853
17h agoReply
8
View 3 replies
_controla10
so what do want the guy to do?
hwe unless fulani land guards oooo
