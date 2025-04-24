A Ghanaian woman who owns a cow farm has opened up about her desire to settle with a loving, caring and hardworking man

In a TikTok video, she described her kind of man, emphasising that he should be ready to help her rare the animals

Netizens who saw her video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, as some expressed interest, while others advised her on what to do

An industrious Ghanaian woman who owns a large cow farm is single and searching. In a video, he opened up about her desire to settle with a hardworking man who would help her manage her cow.

The woman, identified as Sarah Owusu, claims she owns all the cows on the farm. According to her video, she inherited them from her father when he passed away.

Ghanaian woman searches for a lover who would help her manage her cow farm. Image source: Sarah Owusu

Source: TikTok

Sarah indicated that she was ready to settle but had not found the right man yet. Consequently, she was informing serious men who are searching for life partners to bring in their proposals.

Speaking on her type of man, the woman indicated that she preferred a man with huge muscles so that he can help her on the farm.

The woman indicated that any man who would express interest in her and would agree to settle with her would have a good life since they would enjoy all the earnings from the animal farm together, with their kids.

Watch the video of the woman below:

Netizens react to Sarah's video

Ebenezer

Are you looking for a husband or a cowboy 🙆‍♂️😂😂

13h agoReply

116

View 47 replies

Aduanaba_kofi darkwa

Am interested, Mr Darkwah 0241143472

19h agoReply

29

View 30 replies

Chris

Madam you can’t turn me to Fulani because of marriage 🤨

31m agoReply

0

skubi

This one derr!! On less a Fulani oo

13h agoReply

30

View 14 replies

user226326579928

which part of ghana do you come from?

18h agoReply

7

View 5 replies

adujoseph54

Madam as for your business de333 you deserve a Fulani man so go to Mali and search for one

41m agoReply

1

View 2 replies

🌹𝓚𝓮𝓵𝓵𝔂 𝓫𝓪𝓫𝔂🎀🛍️💕

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂can’t laugh alone

1h agoReply

3

Queen Essie

the fake man will come and steal everything from you.

52m agoReply

2

Toffic Bawa

is nice work

13m agoReply

0

curtis _ Muller

If only u will agree for us to sell them 😁

18h agoReply

71

View 18 replies

wiase

I am really interested.i am DD from Accra-Madina areas 0249820650

11h agoReply

5

View 2 replies

ICE BERG GH

i like it

57m agoReply

1

PAPA BENZ

Am there for you okay,🔥🔥

3m agoReply

1

Zakari Fisikal

Go t0 Benin 🇧🇯, there are a lot of Fulani hansom men there

8h agoReply

7

View 5 replies

nana k

am interested dear 0548253767

15h agoReply

5

View 2 replies

AB SAAKA

If only you will agree for us to sell them for different business

17h agoReply

7

View 1 reply

Jackson

Sarah Sarah 😂

4h agoReply

1

Ibrahim Mumuni

I am interested.this is my number 0243543853

17h agoReply

8

View 3 replies

_controla10

so what do want the guy to do?

hwe unless fulani land guards oooo

Source: YEN.com.gh