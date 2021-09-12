A man with the pseudo name Dr Addo revealed a 24-year-old woman defiled at age 13, has not had her menses for over a decade

He disclosed that the trauma causes the lady to collapse frequently

Dr Addo shared the woman's plight via a text message to Joy News’ Newsfile on Saturday, September 11

A man with the pseudo name Dr Addo, has shared how a 24-year-old woman defiled at age 13, has not had her menstrual flow for more than 10 years.

Contributing to Joy News’ Newsfile on Saturday, September 11, Dr Addo disclosed via text message that the woman got pregnant as a result, but the pregnancy was aborted.

He revealed that since her ordeal, the victim who has never had her menstrual flow for over a decade, collapses frequently.

24-year-old Woman Defiled at 13 has not had her Menses for over 10 years - Doctor Reveals Image: crabbimedia

The woman, whose parents are deceased, is in dire need of all forms of medical and non-medical support, Dr Addo added.

Meanwhile, the Ark Foundation and Vodafone Helpline Centre, have indicated they are ready to offer support to the victim.

The host of Newsfile, Samson Lardy Anyenini revealed this during the discussions on the show.

