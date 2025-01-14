UTV's United Showbiz host MzGee posted more photos of herself on her social media pages and gave praise to God

UTV Ghana posted some of her pregnancy photos to congratulate her and to also announce the gender of the baby

Many people congratulated MzGee in the comments and talked about how beautiful she looked while pregnant

Seasoned media personality MzGee has posted more pregnant photos after announcing on January 13, 2025, that she and her husband and JoyNews presenter, Raymond Acquah, have welcomed their first child.

MzGee took to her social media pages to share more pictures captured from her memorable pregnancy photo shoot.

In these photos, she flaunted her bare and heavily pregnant belly in a shiny dress with the belly section cut out. It was a mini that flaunted her fine legs.

MzGee wore a bone-straight frontal lace wig that hung across her back. Her makeup was flawless, making her look more beautiful.

In the caption of the Instagram post, the TV host who delivered a child in the US gave praise to God and spoke about the presence of God in her life.

"Who say God no dey!!!" MzGee wrote in the Instagram caption.

The Baby's gender

UTV posted a message congratulating the host of their station's show, United Showbiz, and disclosed the baby's gender.

In the caption, they noted that MzGee and her husband had welcomed a baby boy into their home. With excitement, they reiterated that it was a beautiful boy.

"It’s a boy! @iammzgee’s heart is overflowing with love and joy as she welcomes her beautiful baby boy into the world. Congratulations💙🎉."

Reactions to MzGee's baby bump photos

Many people in the comment section believed that since MzGee had a huge baby bump, she delivered twins. However, the UTV Ghana post clarified the doubts.

Big Brother Nigeria star Queen Mercy Atang, Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo, comedian Clemento Suarez and several other celebrities and fans took to the comment section to congratulate MzGee.

Below are the heartwarming reactions and congratulatory messages from Ghanaian and Nigerian celebs and fans:

queenmercyatang said:

"Congratulations Mzgee❤️🎉."

gloriaosarfo said:

"Praaaaaaaaaaaise the Lord,,,,,Halleluuuuuya🙌🙌🙌 ELROI THE GOD THAT SEES US🙏🏿👁👁🙏🏿 WE DEY PRAY, E DEY SHOOOOOOOOW 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻🔊🔊🔊🎊🎊🎊💝💙💝."

clementosuarez said:

"Mz Gee,wo pictures yi, obi b3 ka s3 w'afa afuro. S3 3te saa nso dea, nkrofo) b3 ka s3 congratulations."

ameyaw112 said:

"Congrats Daavi😍😍twins?"

yvonneokoro said:

"Congratulations mama."

sellygalley said:

"😍😍😍 God did. Congratulations Gloria ❤️❤️❤️."

ganyobi_niiquaye said:

"Mama this one is twins ❤️🔥🔥."

lilipearl_baaba_otoo said:

"Ha! This testimony!!!! And Sarah said, God has made me to laugh, so that all that hear will laugh with me.🙌🙌🙌 gloryyyyy!!!"

pboat.ca said:

"God dey paaa! Na twins ? 🙌🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾."

ekuaphillis said:

"I tap into this blessing, God pls do for me in Jesus name Amen. Congratulations 🎉🎉."

MzGee rocks varsity jacket in pregnancy photos

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, aka MzGee, posted pregnancy photos on her Instagram page.

The United Showbiz presenter wore a simple yet classy varsity jacket and form-fitting jeans for the maternity shoot.

Congratulations came in for MzGee from Ghanaian celebrities, including Rebecca Donkor, Jessica Williams, and others, who commented on MzGee's lovely pregnancy photos.

