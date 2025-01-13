Brilliant Adu Gyamfi SHS Graduate Scores 5As, Seeks Support To Study Political Science: "Help Me"
- A brilliant young man who completed Adu Gyamfi SHS excelled in his WASSCE exam and has gained admission to KNUST
- Christian Coffie scored 5As, and 3Bs but is on the verge of losing his slot due to financial constraints
- He is therefore appealing to the general public to come to his aid with financial support so he can continue his education
A brilliant young Ghanaian is facing financial constraints, which could result in losing his slot at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.
Christian Coffie, a native of Wassa Mampong in Amenfi East district, completed Adu Gyamfi Senior High School. He scored 5As and 3Bs in the West African Senior School Certificate Exam.
Given his good grades, Christian has secured admission to further his education at the Kwame Nkrumah University Of Science and Technology (KNUST).
However, he risks losing his space at the prestigious university due to financial constraints.
Christian's parents cannot support him
Christian comes from a humble background. His parents are farmers and have tried possible means to raise the needed funds.
He is expected to pay GH¢4,295 for tuition and hostel fees. However, efforts to raise all the needed funds have proved futile, as neither parent has been able to raise the amount.
Therefore, Christian is appealing to the general public to help him raise the needed funds before the deadline.
Source: YEN.com.gh
