The late C Confion was laid to rest on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at the Buokrom Government School park in Kumasi

Lil Win, in a video, was involved in an awkward moment with his colleague Papa Kumasi as he made his grand entrance

Papa Kumasi frowned and almost ignored Lil Win as he greeted him and others at the funeral grounds

The late protégé of Kumawood star and YouTuber Ras Nene, Bright Owusu, popularly known as C Confion was laid to rest on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at Buokrom in Kumasi.

Papa Kumasi ignores his colleague Lil Win as he makes his grand entrance at C Confion's funeral. Photo source: @khodedmedia

The late skit maker passed away at 28 on December 20, 2024, after being hospitalised at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) with a severe illness.

On Friday, January 10, 2025, a contingent of popular Kumawood actors, including Dr Likee, Kyekyeku and Wayoosi, gathered other sympathisers and held a candle night event to honour C Confion's memory around the RichCity Rooftop Restaurant and Lounge.

The final funeral rites were held at the Buokrom Government School Park, with Ghanaian celebrities like Lil Win, Nana Ama McBrown, Kwaku Manu, Oboy Salinko, Vivian Jill Lawrence, Ypee, and Ben South joining Dr Likee's team, C Confion's family, and other sympathisers to pay their last respects to the fallen actor.

Papa Kumasi frowns during Lil Win's entrance

Kumawood actor Lil Win received a great reception from fans as he arrived at the Buokrom Government School Park to mourn the late C Confion.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the actor was mobbed by the funeral attendees as he greeted C Confion's parents, rapper Ypee, and some significant individuals in the Kumawood movie industry.

As Lil Win gradually exchanged pleasantries with the funeral attendees, his colleague Papa Kumasi appeared in a bad mood. The comic actor constantly frowned even when Lil Win approached to greet him.

Papa Kumasi and his colleague Shifo, who were hesitant, almost looked away and ignored Lil Win as he attempted to shake their hands.

The Wezzy Empire CEO eventually shook hands with them before hugging Dr Likee. Their interaction triggered massive cheers from the funeral attendees, who were excited to see the two top actors publicly promote unity despite rumours of them being at odds.

Below is the video of Papa Kumasi frowning during Lil Win's arrival at C Confion's funeral:

Papa Kumasi and Lil Win stir reactions

The interaction between Papa Kumasi and Lil Win at C Confion's funeral triggered mixed reactions from fans, who criticised the former for his attitude towards his colleague. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

nicholasgyamfi318 said:

"Papa Kumasi wabodam anaaaa? Didn't he see Lil Win?"

Sampson commented:

"Why? Does Papa Kumasi have an issue with Kwadwo Lil Win?"

Nana Yaw said:

"Papa Kumasi, humble yourself for God to lift you up, wae."

motivationsuccess commented:

"This shows people have issues with Kojo. Papa Kumasi is full of jealousy but who Jah bless, no one curse."

mathewagyemang said:

"So what is that Papa Kumasi guy seeking to achieve? Asem ben koraa nie."

moasante commented:

"Papa Kumasi is like "I know see you self"."

ericaantwi26 said:

"Papa Kumasi is sooo arrogant aaaaaba!!!"

Owusuaa commented:

"What was Papa Kumasi expecting? Ei! Boi!"

C Confion's girlfriend weeps uncontrollably at funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that C Confion's girlfriend Sandra could not control her emotions as she wept uncontrollably at the late actor's funeral.

C Confion's girlfriend Sandra participated in a separation ritual to sever ties between her and the late actor's spirit.

The video of Sandra weeping uncontrollably at C Confion's funeral courted attention from social media users.

