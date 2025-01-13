A brilliant SHS graduate has received financial support to help her achieve her dream of studying Medicine at the university

A Ghanaian nurse spearheaded efforts by appealing to benevolent individuals who raised GH¢19,500 to cover her fees

Netizens who reacted to the news celebrated the nurse for her efforts, with some urging the girl to study hard

The desire of a brilliant Ghanaian girl to study Medicine at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has received a big boost.

This comes after Ghanaian nurse and philanthropist Wendy Boatemaa Ofori, in a Facebook post, announced that the amount needed to cover the girl's school fees at KNUST had been raised.

Initially, it was reported that the 16-year-old who bagged 8As in the 2024 WASSCE urgently needed GH¢9,925 to pay her fees before the January 14 deadline or risk forfeiting her admission.

Wendy Boatemaa Ofori, in a new Facebook post, disclosed that the appeal for funds had yielded results as GH¢19,500 was raised to support the girl pay for her fees and cater for other expenses.

"Update on our girl. Together, we've raised 19,500gh. So, after she got in contact directly with me on WhatsApp, I told her we would do our best. I mostly don't assure anyone before raising the funds.. (that we will take care of the bills when we don't have the money at hand). The evening, when I assured her we would cover her fees and hostel fees, her dad later came in the evening with a receipt of payment. Apparently, he had to sell his things and get help from others just to be able to pay. The thing is, he was worried about the hostel, so he ensured that she got admitted to one of the school halls. The man reached out to me directly after he heard we would be paying the fees and her accommodation as well. He was so appreciative.

She also hoped the girl could get more financial assistance to afford a laptop and a fridge.

"Now, these are my suggestions. We get her the laptop. We get her a mini fridge ( she is only 16 and moving to a different region from her family, cooking and storing will save her money and time, plus I can make a quick dash to her school and give her some stew and soup. We give her something small for pocket money. We will make her open an account at GCB( already spoken to one of their managers), deposit 10k, and buy treasury bills for her for at least the next 6 months. We will try to work on a scholarship for her before her second year, but this money can also go into paying her second year's fees if the scholarship is delayed.

Peeps commend Wendy Boatemaa Ofori

Social media users who commented on the post commended the Ghanaian nurse for leading the effort to help the SHS graduate get the needed support.

Sheila Bello commented

"Awww God bless you with long life and good health.I tap into this grace for my daughter too."

Maame Efua wrote:

"Wow 16 years going to study human biology. She will be 22years after completion Awww May God see her through and bless all donorBoy seeks support to attend university."

Gracelyn Asare added:

"Sis every point u noted is reasonably cus all the things she needed are much important too. God bless u and we tap in a blessing like this. God bless u for ur kind heart."

Girl seeks support to pay fees

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a graduate of the Asuansi Technical Institute (AsuTech) also appealed for support to pay her fees.

Hajara Andorful, who passed the WASSCE and gained admission to Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED), must pay her fees or lose her admission slot.

She appealed to Ghanaians to come to her aid.

