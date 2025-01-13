A Ghanaian man is trending on social media after it emerged that he had taken his own food to a hotel

In the video making rounds on social media, the man was seen arranging the food he had packaged on a table in the hotel

Many Ghanaians who chanced on the trending video seemed surprised by his action as they trooped the comment section to react

A young Ghanaian man has done the unimaginable by taking his own food to a hotel he booked to lodge in.

The young man, in a circulating on social media, packaged about six balls of banku with pepper and fish in his hotel room.

A Ghanaian man takes his own food to the hotel and causes reactions on social media. Photo credit: @bowenwaah/TikTok.

While talking to a female acquaintance, the young man, whose name has yet to be identified, claimed he made the decision to take his own food to the hotel to save cost.

The video sighted on TikTok showed the unidentified man arranging the food on a table inside the room.

"He literally didn't want to order anything from the hotel. Ghanaians never disappoint," the caption on the video read.

Besides the banku and fish, the young Ghanaian man also took along his plates, spoons and a microwave to warm the food.

It's unclear how many days he intends to stay in the hotel, however, the lady in the video said he booked it for a day.

"It's only a Ghanaian who will do this. A hotel room that he booked just a day, look at him, he brought his own bank with pepper and fish," the lady said.

Betizens surprised by the man's action

The young man's actions left many netizens perplexed after they chanced on the trending TikTok video.

As of the time of drafting this report, the video had garnered over 1.8k likes and 185 comments.

@its_alpha said:

"Ghana 🇬🇭 fuo de3 yahyɛ yɛhu bone im here planning how to take banku abroad when my luggage 23kg."

@Charlotte2naana replied:

"Hmmm Ghana for u our lagage is all inclusive... Everything dey inside."

@priscilla also said:

"And you will tell them not to come and clean the room, because you know what you got in that room."

@ani_ bee commented:

"This is me in an expensive hotel because I can't pay for an expensive room and buy food oooooo oooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo."

@F-BABY also commented:

"I think NANA did business at university de Economy x working. U do all Boss."

@Lianda Cutesy wrote:

"I used to do this with my ex when we go on vacation ill cook 3 days of peppered goat jollof, ukelele and extra chicken. then he gets wine and snacks and we are fully sorted."

@Tricia also wrote:

"Hubby n I always do this, we even have the camp stove."

