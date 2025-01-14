President John Mahama has suggested targetted education instead of legislation against members of the LGBTQ community

Mahama believes Ghana's perceived family values could be better instilled in children when they are young

The president also said legislation would have a higher chance of success if it were a government-sponsored initiative

President John Mahama has suggested that education could be a better avenue to protect Ghana's perceived family values instead of legislation against members of the LGBTQ community.

Speaking during a meeting with the Catholic Bishops Conference, he said the perceived family values could be better instilled in children when they are young.

President Mahama suggests targeted education as an alternative to the anti-gay bill. Source: John Dramani Mahama

3News reported that Mahama favoured more inclusive ways to uphold traditional values rather than legislation like the controversial LGBTQ+ bill - Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill.

"...I think more than even the Family Values Bill, it’s us agreeing on a curriculum that inculcates these values into our children as they’re growing up so that we don’t need to legislate it.“

Mahama said the bill would have a higher chance of success and broader legitimacy if it were a government-sponsored initiative.

The bill, which expired at the dissolution of the eight parliament, was a private members bill.

“For the bill to have broader legitimacy and a higher chance of success, it should ideally come with government backing,” Mahama said.

Akufo-Addo refused to receive anti-gay bill

YEN.com.gh reported that former President Akufo-Addo refused to formally receive the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, which Parliament approved on June 28.

Akufo-Addo cited the lawsuits as his reasoning. He returned the bill to Parliament when it was sent for his assent.

The courts refused to compel him, noting that granting such a request would be inappropriate because of the bill's legal challenges at the Supreme Court.

