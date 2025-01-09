Dr Ato Cassiel Forson, John Jinapor and Dominic Ayini are among the first batch of President John Mahama's ministerial appointments

Their names had been submitted to Parliament in accordance with Article 78 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana

In Parliament, the president's nominees were referred to the Appointments Committee for consideration

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

President John Mahama has announced his first set of ministerial appointments.

Dr Ato Cassiel Forson, John Jinapor and Dominic Ayini have been assigned to critical cabinet portfolios.

President John Mahama announces his first set of ministerial appointments

Source: Facebook

A statement from the presidency on January 9 said the names had been submitted to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, in accordance with Article 78 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

Over in Parliament, the president's nominees were referred to the Appointments Committee for consideration and a report.

These portfolios relate to pressing challenges the government is currently facing, primarily in the power sector.

Jinapor recently claimed the Akufo-Addo government had only left five hours' worth of fuel for power generation when gas plants are shut for maintenance.

A power crisis was averted when The West African Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCo) agreed to postpone its planned pipeline maintenance by two weeks.

Mahama previously promised no more than 60 ministers in a bid to cut government spending.

About the ministerial nominees

Cassiel Ato Forson

Forson is an economist, chartered accountant, and tax practitioner with extensive experience in public finance, macroeconomics, fiscal policy, and business management.

He is a five-term lawmaker and holds a PhD in Finance from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and Master of Science degrees in Taxation and Economics from the University of Oxford and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, respectively.

He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from London South Bank University.

John Abdulai Jinapor

Jinapor has expertise in energy economics and finance. He holds a Master of Arts Degree (MA) in Economic Policy Management, an MBA in Marketing and a Master of Science (MSc) in Development Finance from the University of Ghana.

He also holds a Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Energy Economics from GIMPA and a Postgraduate Diploma in Finance and Financial Law from the University of London.

Dominic Ayine

Ayine is a lawyer with thirty years of experience. He previously served as Deputy Attorney General and Minister for Justice and is the founding partner of Ayini & Partners Law Offices.

He holds a Ph.D. in law from Stanford University, a Master of Laws (LLM) from the University of Michigan Law School, and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Ghana. He has also lectured at the University of Ghana Law School for many years.

All MMDCEs sacked

YEN.com.gh reported that the president revoked the appointment of all Chief Executives for Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies in his first major act as president.

Mahama also revoked the appointment of Assembly Members appointed by the previous president.

The coordinating Directors of the various districts are expected to take over as acting chief executives.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh