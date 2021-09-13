We all belong to Allah - Vice president Bawumia speaks after death of his mother

Bawumia has spoken up after the death of his mother

Accra- Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, has officially announced the death of his mother, Hajia Mariama Bawumia.

In a statement he shared on his Facebook page, he wrote in Islam, "Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un", which means, "Indeed to Allah we belong, and to Allah we shall return" in English.

According to him, Hajia Mariama passed away peacefully this morning, Monday, September 13, 2021 in Accra.

He added that, the burial is scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Walewale in the Upper West region.

Bawumia prayed that the Almighty Allah grant her eternal and peaceful rest.

Ghanaians as usual have taken to the post to send their well wishes to the family in these trying times.

Fred MacBruce said she should have waited to see her son become president.

Ooh deepest condolences your Excellency Veep. Ooh Hajia, you should have waited to see your proud son become the President of Ghana before, anyway our God knows best. Rest In Perfect Peace and thanks for such a brilliant son to Ghana.

Akowuyage Samuel spoke fondly of her.

May the soul of Hajia Marriam Bawumia rest in peace. I visited her in-house and Walewale on three occasions and the love around her was too much. God bless you Hajia for everything you have done for humanity.

Falila Amartey prayed for strength for the Bawumia family.

May Allah keep her soul in Jannah and strengthen your family.

Mohammed Hardi Abubakari prayed that the Almighty Allah forgives all her sins.

The most difficult moment in a man's life is the time when you lose your mother. May Allah forgive her all her sins and grant her Jannatul Firdaus. Ameen Yaa rabbal Aalamin

Buniya Mohammed also sent her condolences.

Allahuma Sualli alla Muhammad wasuali. My deepest condolences to the entire Bawumia family. With much an abated sadness that has feel our heart we pray that. Allah will grant her Janatil Firdaus as a gift. May Allah have mercy on Hajia a very fine character.

Tescon KNUST fraternity sent their condolence to the vice president and the entire family

From the Tescon Knust fraternity our condolences to you and your entire family. Allah will comfort you in the time of grief. Allah will strengthen you

Jibril Ali Zeyebon said a lot in Islam and prayed the good Lord grants her rest.

Inna lillaahi wa inaa illaihi rajiuun, Mma may Allah bless you with jannatul Firdaus. And H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia may Allah grant you the heart of accepting HIS will. Allahuma sabitihu allakauli Suabit waqfil laha

