The delegation sent to the Yagbonwura’s palace to plead for Damongo MP Samuel Abu Jinapor has been unsuccessful so far

Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Soale Jewi asked the delegation interceding on Jinapor’s behalf to return another day

The Damango MP was banned from entering palaces in Gonjaland following accusations of meddling in chieftaincy affairs

The delegation sent to the Yagbonwura’s palace to plead for Damongo MP Samuel Abu Jinapor made no progress on its first visit to address concerns of interference in chieftaincy affairs.

According to 3News, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Soale Jewi asked the delegation to go and come another time.

Akufo-Addo’s delegation could not speak to Yagbonwura for Samuel Jinapor

The reports noted that Yagbonwura told the delegation he would travel to the Mamprugu Kingdom on July 28.

3 News also reported that the delegation was led by Defense Minister Dominic Nitiwul and included Chieftaincy Minister Stephen Asamoah Boateng.

Jinapor has denied the allegations made against him in the matter.

Why was Jinapor barred?

On July 21, Jinapor was barred from entering any palace in Gonjaland over claims of insubordination and disrespect.

The Yagbonwura said any Gonja paramount chief who allows the Damongo MP into its court would face some sanctions.

Some West Gonja chiefs had accused the minister of meddling in their chieftaincy affairs.

A Gonja youth group has also accused him of disrespecting the Yagbonwura and undermining his authority.

The group believes that if Jinapor continues on his current path, his actions could threaten the peace and unity in Gonjaland.

This prompted the forming of a seven-member government delegation to visit Ndewura Sumali Jakpa Palace to plead on Jinapor's behalf.

