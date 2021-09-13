Lee Grant has revealed Cristiano Ronaldo's qualities off the pitch as something to write home about since he joined Man United

The 38-year-old explained how Ronaldo's healthy eating habits to his leadership qualities have affected the dressing room

The Portugal international scored a brace when the Red Devils defeated Newcastle at the Theatre of Dreams

Cristiano Ronaldo has influenced Manchester United players' eating habits since his arrival at club, according to goalkeeper Lee Grant, Sport Bible, Manchester Evening News.

The veteran shot-stopper claimed that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has does not entertain his teammates eating junk food.

Lee grant claims Ronaldo influences Man United teammates with his healthy lifestyle. Photo by Matthew Peters

Grant revealed that Ronaldo's food is the healthiest when players are being served in the club's food canteen and his leadership qualities is also second to none.

What Lee Grant said about Ronaldo

The 38-year-old said:

“Everyone will know, whenever anyone gets up, it’s normally like, ‘Here is a spoon, get on a stool or a chair and sing.’

“And I was one of the first ones because I am one of the older players, so straight away I am rattling the glasses to try and see.

“We had Varane, Jadon had to do his little piece and obviously Cristiano. We were all sort of on tenterhooks thinking if he was going to get up and sing.

“Ronaldo was brilliant, obviously I am not going to disclose the contents of what he said, but it was interesting that was one of the points that he made about his nerves.

“He reiterated it post-match, so really interesting. But what I think that it does show, and something we are all aware as players, is that he really wants to be back here.

“He was incredibly excited at the opportunity to come back and play for the club, so that’s incredibly humbling for Manchester United fans and anyone connected to the club.”

Ronaldo's children now in school in Manchester

