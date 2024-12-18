A producer of the Sompa Nkomo show has said a major reason that caused the dismissal of Odifour Paul from Sompa FM was his promiscuity

He also opened up on certain questionable behaviours exhibited by Odifour, which management found disturbing

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video shared their views on Odifour Paul's dismissal

The head of production for Sompa Nkomo show on Sompa FM has said that Paul Kwabena Yeboah, a panellist on the flagship programme, was dismissed due to his promiscuity.

In an interview sighted by YEN.com.gh on Tikok, IBJ Kofi set the record straight by confessing that he received reports that Paul Kwabena Yeboah, popularly known as Odifour Paul, asked ladies who appeared on the show to meet him at a hotel.

A producer of Sompa Nkoma sheds light on the dismissal of Odifour Paul Kwabena.

Source: UGC

He also added that the bellboy for the Sompa Nkomo show had professed love to about 90 per cent of the station's female employees, a situation management found disturbing.

Eager to buttress his point, he read parts of Odifour Paul's dismissal letter, in which it became known that management's attempts to get the show's bellboy to be cautious in his interaction with female staff even at the station proved futile.

He concluded by disclosing that Odifour Paul would have been dismissed a long time ago if not for the constant plea by the host of the show, Oheneni Adazoa, urging management to exercise restraint

"He was dismissed on 21st November, and had it not been for Oheneni Adazoa pleading on his behalf, he would have been dismissed earlier."

The video had raked in over 2000 likes and 200 when writing the report.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Paul Kwabena's dismissal

Social media users who commented on the video have shared varying opinions on Paul Kwabena Yeboah's dismissal.

Afia Ampofowaa commented:

"Who made this guy a producer? Can’t he keep some secrets."

Jackie Brichelle indicated:

"Big ups to Aunty Naa and her team they are all matured."

engineerobiri added:

"IBJ you no force kraaa, we live in a small world, be careful."

Ghanaian man dismissed for dancing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man opened up about how he lost his job in Germany.

He said he posted a video of himself dancing on his status while on sick leave.

Luck evaded him as one of his managers saw the post, which led to his dismissal three days later.

