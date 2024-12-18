Vinicius put up yet another splendid display for Real Madrid as they brushed aside Pachuca in the Intercontinental final

The Brazilian scored and provided a sublime assist as Carlo Ancelotti's troops added another silverware to the club's storied history

He even took time out to perform his new gun celebration after his goal which is fast becoming a sensation

Vinicius Junior delivered another unforgettable performance in Real Madrid’s commanding victory over Pachuca in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final.

The 24-year-old winger added his signature touch to the match, not just with his goal and assist but also with his now-iconic celebration, which continues to capture the imagination of fans worldwide.

Vinicius shines against Pachuca

The Brazilian played a pivotal role in Real Madrid’s dominant display.

After Kylian Mbappe and Rodrygo Goes had given Los Blancos a comfortable lead, the ex-Flamengo prodigy sealed the outcome with a composed penalty in the 84th minute.

His effort followed an earlier moment of brilliance when he turned provider for Madrid’s opener.

Latching onto a perfectly weighted pass from Jude Bellingham, Vinicius effortlessly bypassed Pachuca’s goalkeeper with his trademark finesse before setting up Mbappe for an easy finish.

A year to remember for Vinicius

The victory against Pachuca in the Intercontinental Cup final adds yet another trophy to Vinicius’ growing collection this year.

He had already won the La Liga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and Spanish Super Cup in 2024.

The Brazilian continues to prove why he was recently named FIFA’s Best Men’s Player, consistently stepping up in crucial moments for both club and country.

Vinicius' goal celebration that turned heads

While his performance was stellar, it was Vinicius’ celebration that once again stole the spotlight.

Following his penalty, he covered his eyes and mimicked a gun gesture, wheeling away in delight.

This gesture, which he debuted against Atalanta, has become a signature move that resonates with his fans.

It blends creativity and confidence in equal measure.

Vinicius redeems Ballon d'Or snub with FIFA Best Award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vinicius Junior redeemed his Ballon d'Or disappointment by edging past Rodri to claim the FIFA The Best Award on Tuesday night.

Despite narrowly losing the Golden Ball in October by a mere 41 points, the 24-year-old joined an elite group as the sixth Brazilian to win the accolade.

He follows in the footsteps of Ronaldo Nazario, Rivaldo, Romario, Ronaldinho, and Kaka.

