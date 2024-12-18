Ghanaian Snapchat influencer Dulcie Boateng was among the awardees at the 2024 Women's Choice Awards

Dulcie Boateng wore a daring gown and expensive designer shoes to the top awards event that honours hardworking women in Ghana

Some social media users have congratulated Dulcie Boateng for inspiring them to work hard work

Ghanaian Snapchat influencer Dulcie Boateng looked magnificent in a red gown to receive an award at the 2024 Women's Choice Awards.

The famous brand influencer with a huge following on social media wore a corseted dress to the star-studded event.

Dulcie Boateng slays in a red gown to receive an award. Photo credit: @dulcie.x

Source: Instagram

Dulcie Boateng looked like a beauty goddess in a red one-hand dress as she posed beside a white car.

She accessorised her look with stylish diamond earrings that matched her pointed designer shoes with embellishment.

Check out the photos below:

Dulcie Boateng flaunts her thighs and legs

Some social media users commented on Dulcie Boateng's gorgeous outfit.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

kinggg_3gs stated:

"ATE sooo BAD!!😍."

ellanore_official stated:

"Congrats love 👏🏾👏🏾✨❤."

berbiedoll stated:

"So cute 😍😍😍😍."

hennyaubrey stated:

"And did 😍 Well deserved, the work has been put in!"

jenniesarfoah stated:

"Congratulations 🎉."

_asantewaaaa_ stated:

"Congratulations, boo😍."

goddytrendz stated:

"Pretty fellas 😍."

blacvolta stated:

"Deserved."

meals_onwheelsgh stated:

"She is HER 🙌."

berbiedoll stated:

"Congratulations, baby ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

nanaamitch stated:

"Rich is Gengsterrrrr 😍😍."

marvelous_marius stated:

"Yaaaaay! We did it 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾. You inspire me. Continue w/ your good work, and stay blessed."

adwoanameless stated:

"Dulcie is the name✨. I love you, Bbe."

akua_starlight stated:

"Wow, your designer is the ishhhhh😍😍."

the1957news stated:

"Congratulations, sweetheart 😍."

jaieleke stated:

"Not your regular girl CEO 😘😘. We love you@dulcie.x🔥."

naanafriyie stated:

"Congratulations."

zikabeautypalace stated:

"Very well deserved 👏🙌 congrats."

damaris_blaq1 stated:

"Congratulations 😍😍😍😍😍 baby girl."

Dulcie Boateng rocks a stylish striped dress

Dulcie Boateng dressed like a corporate woman in a white long-sleeve shirt, a sleeveless black coat and a white striped dress.

She wore a frontal lace-coloured hairstyle and heavy makeup with bold eyeshadow. Dulcie completed her look with a gold wristwatch and fashionable rings.

Check out the photos below:

Dulcie Boateng gets a new car gift

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Dulcie Boateng, who had just received a brand-new Lexus SUV, which many people were talking about on Instagram.

According to reports, her wealthy lover gave her the luxurious new vehicle amid rumours that they want to start a family.

Fans admired Dulcie and her fiancé, who many characterised as a caring companion, on social media.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

