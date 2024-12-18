Actress Nana Ama McBrown promoted three brands which she represents in a video, getting many people to tag her as the queen of ambassadorial deals

In a video, she prepared herself a bowl of Kivo Gari and enjoyed it while showing off Belpak tissues and a Tasty Tom branded shirt

Many people in the comments section admired her humility, while others hailed her with lovely compliments

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Actress Nana Ama McBrown got many people laughing hard when she shared a video of herself enjoying a bowl of gari soakings.

Nana Ama McBrown eats gari soakings. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrowngh

Source: Instagram

McBrown eats Kivo Gari

After being unveiled as the Kivo Gari brand ambassador, Mrs McBrown Mensah was seen preparing herself a bowl of 3 in 1 gari soaking mix.

In the video, she had a tray of a jumbo Belpak tissues, a sachet of Kivo Gari, a ceramic bowl, a spoon, and a disposable cup containing water.

Excited, the founder of Kids Lounge by McBrown walked towards an outdoor table, sat down, and prepared a bowl of gari soakings.

She shared the video on her TikTok page and in the caption, she noted that she could not get enough of herself as she playfully enjoyed the famous Ghanaian snack.

"I can't have enough of me," she wrote.

Reactions to McBrown's kivo gari video

Many of McBrown's fans hailed her as the queen of ambassadorial deals, considering that she promoted three brands: Tasty Tom, Kivo Gari and Belpak, which she represents in one fell swoop.

Others also admired her humble side as she enjoyed the famous Ghanaian snack in the video.

The exciting reactions from social media users are below:

Realele1 said:

"Advertising 3 brands in a minute 🥰🥰🥰."

Iamamamcbrownba said:

"Her Excellency baako ambassadorial deal bebree 😂❤❤BRIMM🙏🥰."

Nana Esi said:

"Kyer3 s3 u dey promote 3 products plus Wendy’s song….Nana u are the queen of Ambassadorial deals….superwoman baaako p3 …..❤️."

Gerrans Luxury said:

"Did you know you can prepare kivo gari in the sachet.. all you need is spoon and water😁."

💦💧AQUA BWOY💧💦 said:

"Nana please tell them the groundnuts are just 14, they should at least add ±5 to make it 19 that's normal 🙏."

McBrown on McBrown's Kitchen

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood star Nana Ama McBrown flaunted the brand new kitchen for her cooking show McBrown's Kitchen while announcing the new season.

She shared a video on her TikTok page showing the kitchen's plush interior while singing and dancing to Fameye's song.

Many of her fans gushed over the kitchen's beautiful interior, while others shared their anticipation for the new season.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh