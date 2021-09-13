Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not ready to risk Cristiano Ronaldo for Man United's subsequent matches despite showing no signs of tiredness

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was on target twice in their 4-1 win over Newcastle on his return to Old Trafford

The 36-year-old rejoined the Red Devils on the final day of the summer transfer window from Juventus

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that he will not be playing Cristiano Ronaldo in every game to keep him fresh for more important matches, Goal.

The 36-year-old was on fire as he scored a brace in Man United's 4-1 thrashing of Newcastle to mark a sensation return to Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that it will not be possible to play Cristiano Ronaldo in all Man United matches. Photo by OLI SCARFF

Ronaldo's performance would put more pressure on the Norwegian boss from fans as it is expected that the Portuguese forward should play every game.

After the game, Solskjaer was asked if the Portugal international will be left out of United squad in future games and he responded.

What Solskjaer said

“The thing with Cristiano is that he looks after himself so much so I know he will recover quickly and he has had a pre-season.

"Of course it’s important that we get everyone up and running and to get him up and running and to give him 90 minutes.

“Of course there is a game on Tuesday (against Young Boys). We will see what we do. But no, it’s not impossible to leave him out. He is 36, Mason [Greenwood] is 19, so it’s the same, I have to manage his minutes, and I have to manage a 36-year-old’s minutes as well.”

Ronaldo's children begin school

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo and his family have relocated from their base in Turin to Manchester and his kids have also enrolled in school.

Ronaldo Jnr, Alana, Mateo and Eva Maria were dressed in uniforms as they posed for a photo before heading to school.

The kids will be introduced to another language of learning having spent their years in Sapin and Italy where their father worked as a professional footballer.

Ronaldo wants to win trophies

YEN.com.gh also reported that as much as the fans love Cristiano Ronaldo's second coming to Old Trafford, the Portuguese superstar has revealed that he focused on winning trophies, Sky Sports.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been on the headlines since his sensational return to the Theatre of Dreams after 11 years.

The 36-year-old is expected to make his much-anticipated debut in Manchester United's game against Newcastle in the Premier League.

