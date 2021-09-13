Some Ghanaians are calling for Sellas Tetteh to be appointed as the new Black Stars coach

The former Black Satellites coach took Ghana's U20 team to the World Cup and won in 2009

These calls come after news broke on September 13, 2021, that CK Akonnor was relieved of his duties as head coach of the national team, Black Stars

YEN.com.gh has compiled some other reactions that have been shared

Black Stars coach, Charles Kwaban Akonnor, has been relieved of his role as head coach of the senior national team of Ghana after over a year in charge of the team.

Akonnor was sacked due to the Black Stars' poor start to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, after taking three out of six possible points.

In a statement released by the GFA, as earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, a committee was set up to find a new coach in the next 72 hours.

Sellas Tetteh won World Cup with Dede as Captain; Choose him Again - Ghanaians Credit: Ghanasoccernet.com

Social media reactions

However, on social media, Ghanaians have been sharing their views on the favorite coaches they would want to see handle the national team after CK Akonnor.

One suggestion that has gotten a lot of reactions was from Sixtus Adumbire Atorigo on Facebook who said Sellas Tetteh should be allowed to lead the team as he can be trusted because of his World Cup victory for the U20 team in 2009.

Comment on Sellas Tetteh

Sellas Tetteh is the only local coach the current crop of players will accord him the needed respect. He has been tried and tested to be a good coach. Stephen Appiah as his assistant will be an extra intrinsic motivation to the players due to his charismatic nature

See the post below

Jeffrey Basile commented on who caused the main problem for the Black Stars:

In facts Kwesi Appiah is the cause of all this. The erstwhile GFA gave him all the necessary support and what have you. He was even flown to one of the Premier league clubs to under study their coach. He has assisted at least three expatriate Black Star coaches,had better quality of players compared to the current crop of players yet he disappointed us.

Gregory Nsiah Agyemang said:

If they sack the coach then all the players need to be sacked bcz they were called by him.... it's better we dissolve this team and abandon this qualifiers bcz it will be an exercise in futility... new players need to be scouted and called to train for the next qualifiers after this as this will save us a lot of money

Eric Adjenim Boateng questioned:

What sort of rich CV of C K Akunnor did the F A depended on to employ him? the Man was sacked by both Hearts of Oak and Kotoko, and took Eleven Wise to relegation, his assistant, David Duncan was given the under 17 to the world cup and he managed only three drawn games to come back home. No experience from any of them. Let's invest and bring in a highly experienced coach and give him a free hand to work.

Francis Etsuah indicated:

No coach gfa should coach their team. Even president we give him four to mismanage the country before we came sack them through elections, this small black stars only four years u want like 3 coaches why

Kingsley Kwaku Braimah stated:

Find better players and stop sacking coaches. The players use in Ghana and South Africa games cannot even win against Hearts or Kotoko. You don't have the players you say i sack the coach.

