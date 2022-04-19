After many years of holding emotional pain inside, a young man with the Twitter handle @C_chaba finally takes a deep breath

Although innocent, he had been wrongly accused by a beautiful young lady that he slept with her by force

According to the lady, she was young, naive, and ashamed of herself, and found no other way to feel better than to accuse him

A young lady whose identity is withheld has confessed to accusing an innocent young man of forcibly sleeping with her when she was fully aware that their affair was consensual.

The truth came to light after the gentleman in question, known on Twitter as Danger-vu with the handle @C_chaba decided to message the lady several years after the incident in order to obtain full closure.

Her reply was:

"Hi there, first and foremost I would like to apologize profusely for putting you through that and making you carry such a horrible burden all these years. You did not deserve it at all. I was young, stupid and ashamed of being an outsider in the circle and here I am sleeping with someone that I had just met. It does not justify my actions but I hope it gives you a perspective of my mental space at the time."

She then added:

"The person that I am now is regretful to say the least of what I did to you by humiliating you and making everyone that was there question your character. I hope you find a place in your heart to forgive me."

Social media users share other personal experiences

Lots of netizens sympathized with @C_chaba for what he went through but what raised more eyebrows was the personal stories of men who had similar experiences.

@Mr7danks commented:

Y'all remember the guy who committed suicide after being accused of rape only for the girl to later confess it was a false accusation. (Turns out she was interested in him and he turned her down). She's a free woman.

@Thabza_sbanyoni indicated:

Something similar happened to me she lied to her parents that she spent a night at my place Kant she went to another boyfriend, I didn't have an alibi nix, because I had a room outside my young brother stood up for me. She reached out and apologized after 4 years

@Thabza_sbanyoni said:

Last year I met her on my way home from groove she was too drunk and I was tipsy, I carried her home, woke her sister up and I explained, went back to groove to find her friends to explain again. I was scared I might be accused again. Ladies please do better y'all destroying us.

See the post below

