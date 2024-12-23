WAEC has said the GH¢25 million released by the government to cover part of GH¢118 million debt is not enough to ensure the release of the 2024 WASSCE results

The WAEC has said it needs the full funds to repair faulty scanners and continue the scanning process and other post-exam activities

The council initially planned to release the WASSCE results between December 9 and December 15, 2024

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has said it is disappointed over the Ghanaian government's move to release just GH¢25 million to offset part of the GH¢118 million debt owed to the agency by the State.

According to WAEC, this GH¢25 million is insufficient to ensure the release of the 2024 WASSCE results.

Citi News reported that WAEC’s Head of Public Relations, John Kapi, told the press that GH¢25 million was a drop in the ocean.

"We indicated to the minister earlier that we owed our technicians GH¢25 million, which we had to pay before they even started to work on the machines. Besides, there are other operations that we have to do."

“Obviously, it is inadequate. If we decide to invite the technicians today or even tomorrow, all they are going to ask for is the outstanding payment. And so all of that GH¢25 million will go.”

WAEC initially planned to release the WASSCE results between December 9 and December 15, 2024.

Why are the WASSCE results being delayed?

The WAEC has been unable to mark the objective section of the WASSCE because of broken scanners.

The council has said it needs the money owed it to repair the faulty scanners. The scanning of objective cards was expected to be done in November.

Before the recent release of GH¢25 million, the government released GH¢50 million to WAEC to administer the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and WASSCE.

Previous complaints from WAEC

YEN.com.gh reported that WAEC had been warning that the results would be delayed because of the government debt.

The council had initially planned to release the WASSCE results between December 9 and December 15 this year, but this will likely change.

The 2024 WASSCE group featured 460,611 candidates comprising 212,954 male and 247,657 female students.

