The GFA haS sacked Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor

The EXCO has set up a committee to find a replace in the next three days

Several names have popped up as replacements for the sacked gaffer

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Black Stars coach, Charles Kwaban Akonnor, has been relieved of his role as head coach of the senior national team of Ghana after over a year in charge of the team.

AKonnor was sacked due to the Black Stars' poor start to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, after taking three out of six possible points.

In a statement released by the GFA, sighted by YEN.com.gh, a committee has been set up to find a new coach in the next 72 hours.

Otto Addo, Tanko and three other possible replacements of C.K Akonnor as Ghana coach. SOURCE: Twitter/ @BVB @Ghanasoccernet @AVFCOfficial @Images_Image

Source: Twitter

"The EXCO has formed a three (3) Member Committee made up of FAVice President Mark Addo, UERFA Chairman, Alhaji Salifu Zida and Dr. Randy Abbey to find a Head Coach and Assistant Coaches for the Black Stars within the next 72 hours," wrote the FA.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

YEN.com.gh looks at a list of five possible coaches who could take over the role as the new Black Stars coach.

Otto Addo

The former Ghana international is currently the assistant coach of German Bundesliga giants, Borussia Dortmund, a club he played for between 1995 to 2004. Addo has gone through the managerial ranks at Dortmund but started his coach career at Hamburg in 2009.

Between 2013 to 2015, he was head scout of the national team of Ghana. He later left to continue his club coaching career with Borussia Monchengladbach before rejoining Dortmund.

Ibrahim Tanko

Tanko was assistant coach of the Black Stars between 2017 to 2019, but was reassigned after the 2019 AFCON as he took charge of the Black Meteors. Despite his failure to lead the team to Tokyo 2020. The ex-Black Stars striker has rich coaching experience.

Tanko started his coaching career at SC Freiburg as an assistant manager, he later moved to Japan to act as assistant at Urawa Red Diamonds but it was in Cameroon that his work will be recognized, as he played a role in the rebuilding of the Indomitable Lions between 2013 and 2015.

George Boateng

He currently works as youth development coach at English Premier League side Aston Villa. The Nkawkaw-born, who represented the Dutch senior national team, is seen as a potential candidate for the vacant role.

He previously worked as coach of Malaysian club Kelatan FC and worked as a youth team manager at Blackburn Rovers.

Herve Renard

Probably, the best man for the job, having won two AFCON's since leaving Ghana as a physical trainer during countryman, Claude LeRoy's time. He led a less fancied Zambia to the 2012 Nations Cup glory, and was coach when Ivory Coast beat Ghana to win the competition in 2015.

He is currently in charge of the Saudi Arabia national team, and it will cost the FA hundreds of dollars to get him.

Samuel Boadu

His name has been mentioned in some section of the media, and the Hearts of Oak coach has dreams of becoming a Black Stars coach. Perhaps, this is the time.

However, C.K Akonnor's performance has left a stain on the choice of a domestic coach as manager of the senior national team. Just like how it came too early for Akonnor, it could be same for Boadu. But for now it's just one of the names thrown out as a possible successor to Akonnor.

Source: Yen.com.gh